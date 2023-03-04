Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Memphis Grizzlies
Published

Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant apologizes after appearing to brandish gun in viral video, deletes social media

Morant will be away from the team for 'at least' the next two games

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Ja Morant will be away from his Memphis Grizzlies for the foreseeable future, and he will be off social media for the time being.

The superstar guard deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts shortly after the team announced he will be away from the organization for "at least" two games.

Morant appeared to brandish a gun while dancing shirtless at a nightclub during an Instagram live video early Saturday morning.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies celebrates a 3-point basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter of a game at Target Center Nov. 30, 2022, in Minneapolis. 

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies celebrates a 3-point basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter of a game at Target Center Nov. 30, 2022, in Minneapolis.  (David Berding/Getty Images)

Morant provided a statement to ESPN:

"I take full responsibility for my actions last night. I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down. I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being."

The new video comes just days after it was revealed Morant was involved in a physical altercation with a teenager and allegedly showed the 17-year-old a gun. Morant said he was acting in self-defense because the teenager said he would "light [Morant's house] up like fireworks."

Four days prior to that incident, Morant allegedly "threatened" the head of security at a Memphis mall. Despite the new reports, Morant still flashed a gun celebration during Thursday night's game.

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedEx Forum Feb. 28, 2023, in Memphis.  

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedEx Forum Feb. 28, 2023, in Memphis.   (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

GRIZZLIES’ JA MORANT SEEN IN VIDEO APPEARING TO DISPLAY GUN AT NIGHTCLUB; NBA INVESTIGATING

The new allegations come fresh off a previous controversy involving Morant. The Indiana Pacers claim that after an altercation between associates of Morant and the Pacers, a red laser was pointed at the team from an SUV carrying Morant, and the Pacers believed it was a gun.

The NBA investigated the incident and found that no "individual threatened others with a weapon."

The NBA is investigating Saturday morning's incident.

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedEx Forum Feb. 28, 2023, in Memphis.  

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedEx Forum Feb. 28, 2023, in Memphis.   (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Morant was not charged with any crime after the incidents with the teenager and mall employee.

Fox News' Joe Morgan contributed to this report.