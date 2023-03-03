Grizzlies’ Ja Morant performs gun celebration hours after alleged altercation with teenager surfaces

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant mimicked a gun motion when celebrating a teammate's three-point make hours after a police report said Morant allegedly exposed a gun after punching a teenager "12 or 13 times" during a pickup basketball game last summer.

Morant was on the bench during the Grizzles' game against the Houston Rockets when Desmond Bane made a corner three.

Morant then exploded in celebration on the sidelines, using his fingers to mimic a gun motion.

GRIZZLIES STAR JA MORANT PUNCHED TEENAGER DURING PICKUP GAME, EXPOSED GUN TO HIM: REPORT

The Grizzlies defeated the Rockets 113-99, moving to 38-23 on the season.

In the report by The Washington Post, Morant reportedly punched a teenager in the head "12 to 13 times" in a pickup basketball game at Morant’s house last summer.

According to the report, Morant went into his house after the altercation and emerged with a gun in his waist and his hand on the weapon.

Morant told police he had acted in self-defense and filed a police report after the teenager allegedly said he would come back after the altercation and "light this place up like fireworks."

"Any and every allegation involving a firearm has been fully investigated and could not be corroborated. This includes the NBA investigation last month , in which they found no evidence," Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, told The Washington Post, adding that it "was purely self-defense."

"Again, after this was fully investigated by law enforcement, they came to the decision not to charge Ja with any crime."

The new allegation comes fresh off a previous controversy involving Morant. T he Indiana Pacers claimed that after an altercation between associates of Morant and the Pacers, a red laser was pointed at the team from an SUV that was carrying Morant, which the Pacers believed was a gun.

The NBA investigated the incident and found that no "individual threatened others with a weapon."

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.