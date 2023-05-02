Grizzlies inform Dillon Brooks he won't be re-signed ‘under any circumstances’: report

Dillon Brooks will no longer be a member of the Memphis Grizzlies .

The pending free agent was informed by the organization that he will not be "brought back under any circumstances," according to The Athletic.

Brooks, a six-year NBA veteran and the longest-tenured member of the organization, will become an unrestricted free agent following the Grizzlies' disappointing playoff exit to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Brooks struggled in the first-round series and made headlines for trash-talking Lakers star LeBron James .

Brooks called James "old" after a Game 2 win, adding that he "pokes bears."

He was ejected in the third quarter of Game 3 after making contact with James’ groin area when he attempted to poke the ball away.

Memphis went on to lose Game 6 by 40 points, making it the most lopsided playoff loss in Grizzlies franchise history.

"We're going to take a different approach as it pertains to [trash talk] next season," Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman said Sunday, according to ESPN. "You'll see a different approach from this team, but at the same time, confidence is important.... There's a line there, certainly."

When asked specifically about Brooks, Kleiman said he would "hit on DB another day."

Brooks was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Sunday after refusing to speak to the media following multiple games during the Lakers series.

The Grizzlies just wrapped up a tumultuous season in which star Ja Morant was suspended eight games after appearing to brandish a gun at a Denver area nightclub.

The Griz managed to secure the two-seed in the Western Conference, but key injuries to two of their big men significantly hampered their championship aspirations.

Morant pointed to off-the-court distractions, saying they have an impact on the season.

"I've just got to be better with my decision-making," Morant said, according to ESPN. "That's pretty much it. Off-the-court issues affected us as an organization pretty much. Just [need] more discipline."

Brooks is one of the NBA’s elite defenders but has struggled with his shot, knocking down just 32.6% of his shots from beyond the three-point line during the 2022-23 season.