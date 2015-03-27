Grizzlies and Rockets clash in Memphis

Two Southwest Division foes will renew their rivalry tonight on Beale Street, where the Memphis Grizzlies play host to the Houston Rockets at FedEx Forum.

Houston took three of four meetings from the Grizzlies last year and has won eight of nine and 16 of the previous 20 encounters.

The Rockets evened their 2011-12 mark at 1-1 with last night's 105-85 blowout of the division-rival San Antonio Spurs in Space City, as Kevin Martin netted a game-high 25 points and Luis Scola finished with 18 points and five rebounds. Kyle Lowry filled the stat sheet with 16 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for Houston, which rebounded from a season-opening loss at Orlando.

"It was a really good effort tonight," said Rockets first-year head coach Kevin McHale. "You could see guys were really attentive. I thought Kyle was fantastic and I thought Luis got us off to a fast start. It was nice to be able to play a bunch of guys."

Memphis is 0-2 for the first time since 2007-08 and will try to avoid losing its first three games since starting the 2004-05 campaign with an 0-4 mark.

The Grizzlies lost to San Antonio in the season opener and just dropped a 98-95 decision to Oklahoma City on Wednesday, as Zach Randolph led the charge with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Rudy Gay had 19 points and 12 boards and Marc Gasol finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds in defeat.

Grizzlies rookie Jeremy Pargo filled in for an injured Mike Conley and posted 15 points and seven assists. Conley is expected to miss Friday's game with a sprained ankle.

"He played with a lot of confidence, and that's great. We need that," Gasol said of Pargo. "He is very aggressive. I think he's going to get better, too, as far as reading the game and knowing what's going on offensively and defensively."

Memphis is in the midst of playing three of four games as the host. It will visit Chicago on Sunday before returning home for a date with Sacramento.