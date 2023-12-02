Greg Sankey brushes off possibility of SEC being left out of CFP: ‘Not the real world of college football’

With No. 8 Alabama and No. 1 Georgia set to square off Saturday in the SEC Championship Game, an interesting scenario has been discussed.

If Alabama finds a way to upset Georgia, snapping their 29-game winning streak, some have wondered whether the SEC could be left out of the College Football Playoff entirely.

While on with ESPN’s "College GameDay" on Saturday, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was asked about the possibility of his conference not being represented in the CFP, and Sankey said he believed the committee may have to consider two SEC teams in the playoff.

"That's not the real world of college football ," Sankey said. "Let’s go back to like ‘Sesame Street’ so we’re really basic. One of these things is not like the other. And that’s the Southeastern Conference. We have five of the top 15."

"We have five of the top 15. So, a third," Sankey continued. "And our teams are playing everyone in the conference. They’re all attached. They have to overcome a lot of adversity [and] intense environments. There’s going to be close games. But the reality is, there’s been no one that's experienced the success in the postseason – the College Football Playoff – that we have. So, when you put us up actually against the teams rather than committee rooms, we stand alone. And we stand alone this year, regardless of today’s outcome. I think the opportunity in front of the committee is to acknowledge that there could be, depending on the outcome, two of the best four teams from the SEC."

If Georgia wins its second consecutive SEC title, they would be the clear No. 1 seed in the CFP. The Bulldogs have won 29 straight games and are attempting to become the first team to win three consecutive national championships since the 1930s.

Things will get interesting if Alabama are to pull off the upset.

The Crimson Tide lost to Texas in Week 2, their only loss of the season, but one that looms large, depending on the results of the Big 12 Championship Game.

Washington defeated Oregon on Friday to remain undefeated and more than likely punch their ticket to the CFP.

Should Michigan and Florida State win their conference championship games, both would be undefeated and conference champions.

Alabama and Georgia kickoff at 4:00 p.m. ET in Atlanta.