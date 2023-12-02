Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia Bulldogs

Greg Sankey brushes off possibility of SEC being left out of CFP: ‘Not the real world of college football’

Georgia and Alabama play Saturday for the SEC title

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 2 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

With No. 8 Alabama and No. 1 Georgia set to square off Saturday in the SEC Championship Game, an interesting scenario has been discussed. 

If Alabama finds a way to upset Georgia, snapping their 29-game winning streak, some have wondered whether the SEC could be left out of the College Football Playoff entirely. 

Nick Saban before facing Auburn

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide prior to their game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 25, 2023, in Auburn, Alabama. (Michael Chang/Getty Images)

While on with ESPN’s "College GameDay" on Saturday, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was asked about the possibility of his conference not being represented in the CFP, and Sankey said he believed the committee may have to consider two SEC teams in the playoff. 

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY PREVIEW: POSSIBLE CHAOS ON THE HORIZON

"That's not the real world of college football," Sankey said. "Let’s go back to like ‘Sesame Street’ so we’re really basic. One of these things is not like the other. And that’s the Southeastern Conference. We have five of the top 15." 

"We have five of the top 15. So, a third," Sankey continued. "And our teams are playing everyone in the conference. They’re all attached. They have to overcome a lot of adversity [and] intense environments. There’s going to be close games. But the reality is, there’s been no one that's experienced the success in the postseason – the College Football Playoff – that we have. So, when you put us up actually against the teams rather than committee rooms, we stand alone. And we stand alone this year, regardless of today’s outcome. I think the opportunity in front of the committee is to acknowledge that there could be, depending on the outcome, two of the best four teams from the SEC."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Greg Sankey speaks at SEC Media Days

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during Day One of 2023 SEC Media Days at Grand Hyatt Nashville on July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.  (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

If Georgia wins its second consecutive SEC title, they would be the clear No. 1 seed in the CFP. The Bulldogs have won 29 straight games and are attempting to become the first team to win three consecutive national championships since the 1930s. 

Things will get interesting if Alabama are to pull off the upset. 

The Crimson Tide lost to Texas in Week 2, their only loss of the season, but one that looms large, depending on the results of the Big 12 Championship Game. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The SEC logo

The SEC Conference logo at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium before the start of a game between the Florida Gators and the Florida State Seminoles on November 25, 2023, in Gainesville, Florida.  (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Washington defeated Oregon on Friday to remain undefeated and more than likely punch their ticket to the CFP. 

Should Michigan and Florida State win their conference championship games, both would be undefeated and conference champions. 

Alabama and Georgia kickoff at 4:00 p.m. ET in Atlanta. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.