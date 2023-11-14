Expand / Collapse search
College Football

College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia vaults to No. 1 over Ohio State after dominant win

The Bulldogs took down the Ole Miss Rebels, 52-17, on Saturday

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
The Georgia Bulldogs' victory over Ole Miss on Saturday led the College Football Playoff selection committee to move them to No. 1 over the Ohio State Buckeyes in their latest rankings. 

Ohio State handled Michigan State swiftly in a 38-3 victory. However, Georgia's 52-17 victory over No. 13 Ole Miss, compounded with their win over No. 9 Missouri, was convincing enough to put the back-to-back national champions atop the throne. 

The Buckeyes move down one spot to No. 2, while Michigan and Florida state remain at No. 3 and No. 4 respectively. 

Marvin Harrison Jr. with his teammate against Purdue

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 and cornerback Jyaire Brown #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in action against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during a college football game at SHI Stadium on November 4, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey.  (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

"[Georgia] showed their dominance on offense and on defense against a really strong Mississippi offense," Boo Corrigan, the College Football Playoff’s chair, said on ESPN's rankings show Tuesday night. "So, in looking at it and the resume and everything combined, we thought Georgia was the No. 1 team this week."

Once again, there was some belief that Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies would finally break into the coveted playoff position over Florida State after taking down another Top 25 team, the No. 22 Utah Utes, on Saturday. However, Washington remained at No. 5 on the list. 

J.J. McCarthy warms up

J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines is seen warming up before a college football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan Stadium on November 04, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.  (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Florida State, meanwhile, had a tough win over their rival, unranked Miami Hurricanes, on Saturday. The Seminoles don’t have another ranked opponent on its schedule for their final two games of the regular season. 

Washington has No. 11 Oregon State next to play, which could be the game that vaults them above the Seminoles.

"Florida State really good offensively, have been really good defensively," Corrigan explained on ESPN. "Don't undersell the Miami-Florida State rivalry as well and that's been going on for years ... we thought Florida State was the dominant team."

Kirby Smart looks on field

Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs looks on during the second half of a game against the Florida Gators at EverBank Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The rest of the Top 10 followed with No. 6 Oregon, No. 7 Texas, No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 Missouri and No. 10 Louisville. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.