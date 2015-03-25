Green Bay Packers sign quarterback Vince Young following poor showing by backup BJ Coleman

The Green Bay Packers have signed free agent Vince Young as a backup quarterback.

The Packers looked at their options after No. 3 quarterback B.J. Coleman threw two interceptions in the team's intrasquad scrimmage Saturday night, and decided to go with Young. The No. 2 quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers is Graham Harrell.

Young was the third overall pick in the 2006 NFL draft. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound quarterback spent five seasons with the Tennessee Titans and one season with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was with the Buffalo Bills during the 2012 preseason.

The Packers also signed wide receiver Justin Wilson on Tuesday. The rookie from Delaware State took part in the Packers' rookie orientation camp in May.

Also, wide receiver Sederrik Cunningham was placed on injured reserve.