Kadarius Toney, Chiefs' Super Bowl hero, arrested for allegedly strangling a woman

Former New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney was arrested last month after police say he strangled a woman.

Toney is accused of putting his hand around a woman's throat, squeezing "with enough force to cause her to be unable to breathe," according to TMZ Sports.

Toney was accused of taking the woman's phone during the altercation so she couldn't call authorities, leaving her with marks on her neck and hemorrhaging in her eyes.

The 2021 first-round pick had a warrant out for his arrest Jan. 15, one day before the alleged altercation, and he was arrested Thursday.

He was charged with one count of aggravated assault-strangulation and another charge of obstructing/harrassing 911 calls, according to jail records.

Fox News Digital reached out to a representative of Toney for comment.

Toney was the 20th pick out of Florida four years ago by the Giants. After a tumultuous tenure in New York, he was sent to the Kansas City Chiefs. His record-breaking punt return in the 2023 Super Bowl and fourth quarter touchdown helped the Chiefs to that year's Super Bowl victory.

However, his tenure with the Chiefs ended similarly, and he was left off last year's Super Bowl roster. There became a war of words about whether Toney had been healthy, and he did not play in the team's final seven games of the season, including the playoffs.

Toney played in just one game this past season for the Cleveland Browns. He muffed a punt, was hit with a taunting penalty and was released just days later.

