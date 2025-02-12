Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Kadarius Toney, Chiefs' Super Bowl hero, arrested for allegedly strangling a woman

Toney played in just one game this season for the Browns

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Former New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney was arrested last month after police say he strangled a woman.

Toney is accused of putting his hand around a woman's throat, squeezing "with enough force to cause her to be unable to breathe," according to TMZ Sports.

Toney was accused of taking the woman's phone during the altercation so she couldn't call authorities, leaving her with marks on her neck and hemorrhaging in her eyes.

Kadarius Toney at Super Bowl

Kadarius Toney of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after a 5-yard touchdown reception against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Ariz. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The 2021 first-round pick had a warrant out for his arrest Jan. 15, one day before the alleged altercation, and he was arrested Thursday.

He was charged with one count of aggravated assault-strangulation and another charge of obstructing/harrassing 911 calls, according to jail records.

Fox News Digital reached out to a representative of Toney for comment. 

Toney was the 20th pick out of Florida four years ago by the Giants. After a tumultuous tenure in New York, he was sent to the Kansas City Chiefs. His record-breaking punt return in the 2023 Super Bowl and fourth quarter touchdown helped the Chiefs to that year's Super Bowl victory.

Kadarius Toney points

Kadarius Toney of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a touchdown on a play called back due to a penalty during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Dec. 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

However, his tenure with the Chiefs ended similarly, and he was left off last year's Super Bowl roster. There became a war of words about whether Toney had been healthy, and he did not play in the team's final seven games of the season, including the playoffs.

Kadarius Toney on the field vs the Jaguars

Kadarius Toney of the Kansas City Chiefs lines up for a first quarter play against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium Nov. 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.  (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Toney played in just one game this past season for the Cleveland Browns. He muffed a punt, was hit with a taunting penalty and was released just days later.

