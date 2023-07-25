Grandson of Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin dead at 2 from ‘natural causes’

The grandson of Milwaukee Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin died over the weekend after being found unresponsive in the family’s home in Illinois.

He was just 2 years old.

In a statement provided by the Bucks , Griffin called the untimely passing of his grandson, Jayce Griffin, an "agonizing tragedy." According to multiple reports, he was found by his father on Saturday morning.

"My grandson Jayce was very special to me and my family, and his passing is an agonizing tragedy that will be felt forever," Griffin’s statement read.

"I appreciate your respecting our family’s grief and privacy at this time."

According to the Champaign County Coroner's Office, Jayce was pronounced dead on Saturday at 10:40 a.m. at the Carle Foundation Hospital. Preliminary reports from an autopsy conducted Monday showed no evidence of trauma or foul play.

"At this time, the death of Jayce Griffin appears to be from natural causes pending additional testing and final autopsy results," Champaign County coroner Duane Northrup said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press.

The mother of Jayce, Jasmine Riggs, told WDJT that her son had been dealing with a respiratory infection in the days leading up to his death, but she described him as "happy and healthy" after she took him to a doctor’s appointment.

She told the outlet that Jayce was in the care of his father, Alan Griffin, at the time of his death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.