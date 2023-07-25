Expand / Collapse search
Milwaukee Bucks
Published

Grandson of Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin dead at 2 from ‘natural causes’

Preliminary reports do not indicate trauma or foul play

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The grandson of Milwaukee Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin died over the weekend after being found unresponsive in the family’s home in Illinois. 

He was just 2 years old.

Bucks Head Coach Adrian Griffin stands during an NBA Summer League game

Nic Mannion of the Milwaukee Bucks and head coach Adrian Griffin during the NBA Las Vegas Summer League on July 8, 2023, at the Cox Pavilion. (Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)

In a statement provided by the Bucks, Griffin called the untimely passing of his grandson, Jayce Griffin, an "agonizing tragedy." According to multiple reports, he was found by his father on Saturday morning. 

"My grandson Jayce was very special to me and my family, and his passing is an agonizing tragedy that will be felt forever," Griffin’s statement read. 

"I appreciate your respecting our family’s grief and privacy at this time."

Bucks Head Coach Adrian Griffin stands during an NBA Summer League game

Coach Adrian Griffin watches as the Milwaukee Bucks go up against the Sacramento Kings during the NBA Las Vegas Summer League on July 15, 2023. (Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

According to the Champaign County Coroner's Office, Jayce was pronounced dead on Saturday at 10:40 a.m. at the Carle Foundation Hospital. Preliminary reports from an autopsy conducted Monday showed no evidence of trauma or foul play.

"At this time, the death of Jayce Griffin appears to be from natural causes pending additional testing and final autopsy results," Champaign County coroner Duane Northrup said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press. 

Bucks Head Coach Adrian Griffin during his introductory press conference

Adrian Griffin talks to the media during his introductory press conference on June 6, 2023, at Gather in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)

The mother of Jayce, Jasmine Riggs, told WDJT that her son had been dealing with a respiratory infection in the days leading up to his death, but she described him as "happy and healthy" after she took him to a doctor’s appointment. 

She told the outlet that Jayce was in the care of his father, Alan Griffin, at the time of his death. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

