Gonzaga would be in for ‘tremendous awakening’ if school joins Big 12, West Virginia coach says

For the past two decades, Gonzaga basketball has dominated the West Coast Conference, winning the conference outright in 18 of the last 22 years.

Led by head coach Mark Few, Gonzaga has been a one seed in the NCAA tournament four of the past five years and has reached the national championship game twice.

The team's success has the Zags looking for a bigger conference to play in. Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford and Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark reportedly met last week in Dallas.

One Big 12 coach thinks Gonzaga is in for a rude awakening if it completes the move.

"To get in this league and play who we play day after day, I would think it would be a tremendous awakening," West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said, according to ESPN. "You don't get to make your own schedule in the Big 12."

The Big 12 is arguably the best conference in college basketball , winning the last two NCAA basketball championships.

The addition of Gonzaga to the conference would align with Yormark’s comments over the summer that the Big 12 was "open for business" regarding expansion.

"As I said in my opening comments, we’re exploring all options," Yormark said at Big 12 Media Days. "And we’re open for business. And optionality is good, and we’re vetting all of them. I think it's fair to say I've received a lot of phone calls, a lot of interest. We're exploring those levels of interest. Nothing is imminent."

The Big 12 is set to welcome BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF to the conference next year as Oklahoma and Texas prepare to depart for the SEC.

Gonzaga enters the 2022-2023 college basketball season ranked No. 2 in the country behind North Carolina.