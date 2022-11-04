Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Gonzaga Bulldogs
Published

Gonzaga would be in for ‘tremendous awakening’ if school joins Big 12, West Virginia coach says

Gonzaga ranked No. 2 in the AP preseason poll

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

For the past two decades, Gonzaga basketball has dominated the West Coast Conference, winning the conference outright in 18 of the last 22 years. 

Led by head coach Mark Few, Gonzaga has been a one seed in the NCAA tournament four of the past five years and has reached the national championship game twice. 

Head coach Mark Few of the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half against the Memphis Tigers in the second round of the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament at Moda Center March 19, 2022, in Portland, Ore. 

Head coach Mark Few of the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half against the Memphis Tigers in the second round of the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament at Moda Center March 19, 2022, in Portland, Ore.  (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The team's success has the Zags looking for a bigger conference to play in. Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford and Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark reportedly met last week in Dallas.

GONZAGA, BIG 12 MEET TO DISCUSS POSSIBILITY OF ZAGS JOINING CONFERENCE

One Big 12 coach thinks Gonzaga is in for a rude awakening if it completes the move. 

"To get in this league and play who we play day after day, I would think it would be a tremendous awakening," West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said, according to ESPN. "You don't get to make your own schedule in the Big 12."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins points out a call to his team in the first half of a Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal game against the Kansas Jayhawks March 10, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City, Mo. 

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins points out a call to his team in the first half of a Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal game against the Kansas Jayhawks March 10, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City, Mo.  (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Big 12 is arguably the best conference in college basketball, winning the last two NCAA basketball championships. 

KANSAS SELF-IMPOSES FOUR-GAME SUSPENSION FOR HEAD COACH BILL SELF

The addition of Gonzaga to the conference would align with Yormark’s comments over the summer that the Big 12 was "open for business" regarding expansion. 

"As I said in my opening comments, we’re exploring all options," Yormark said at Big 12 Media Days. "And we’re open for business. And optionality is good, and we’re vetting all of them. I think it's fair to say I've received a lot of phone calls, a lot of interest. We're exploring those levels of interest. Nothing is imminent."

Anton Watson (22) of the Gonzaga Bulldogs talks with Drew Timme (2), Andrew Nembhard (3) and Rasir Bolton (45) against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half in the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament at Chase Center March 24, 2022, in San Francisco. 

Anton Watson (22) of the Gonzaga Bulldogs talks with Drew Timme (2), Andrew Nembhard (3) and Rasir Bolton (45) against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half in the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament at Chase Center March 24, 2022, in San Francisco.  (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Big 12 is set to welcome BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF to the conference next year as Oklahoma and Texas prepare to depart for the SEC. 

Gonzaga enters the 2022-2023 college basketball season ranked No. 2 in the country behind North Carolina. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.