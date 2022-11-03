Expand / Collapse search
Gonzaga Bulldogs
Published

Gonzaga, Big 12 meet to discuss possibility of Zags joining conference

The Zags are ranked No. 2 in the preseason AP poll

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The Gonzaga Bulldogs may be fine with their in-conference strength of schedule in the very near future. 

The Zags have held in-person discussions with the Big 12 about joining the conference, according to ESPN. 

Anton Watson (22) of the Gonzaga Bulldogs talks with Drew Timme (2), Andrew Nembhard (3) and Rasir Bolton (45) against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half in the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament at Chase Center March 24, 2022, in San Francisco. 

Anton Watson (22) of the Gonzaga Bulldogs talks with Drew Timme (2), Andrew Nembhard (3) and Rasir Bolton (45) against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half in the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament at Chase Center March 24, 2022, in San Francisco.  (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

New Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark and Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford met last week in Dallas, and Gonzaga has also had discussions with the Big East and Pac-12 conferences. 

Gonzaga, a member of the West Coast Conference, has been a powerhouse in basketball over the past two decades. Its addition to the Big 12 would bolster a league that has won the last two NCAA basketball championships

Yormark said at Big 12 Media Days in July the conference is "open for business" regarding expansion. 

The Big 12 logo is on display at center court during a Big 12 women's tournament game between the Baylor Bears and the Oklahoma State Cowgirls March 11, 2022, at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.  

The Big 12 logo is on display at center court during a Big 12 women's tournament game between the Baylor Bears and the Oklahoma State Cowgirls March 11, 2022, at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.   (Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"As I said in my opening comments, we’re exploring all options," Yormark said. "And we’re open for business. And optionality is good, and we’re vetting all of them. I think it's fair to say I've received a lot of phone calls, a lot of interest. We're exploring those levels of interest. Nothing is imminent."

The Big 12 is set to welcome BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF to the conference next year as Oklahoma and Texas prepare to depart for the SEC. 

"I want us to be financially viable for all the member institutions. I’d love to be in all four time zones. I’d love us to be the most culturally relevant conference in America," Yormark told Fox News Digital in an October interview. "I want us to be on the consciousness of every student-athlete. I want us to be destinational and aspirational for all the right reasons. I want us to use our platform as best we can to bring about positive change in our communities. I think that’s critically important."

Head coach Mark Few of the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half against the Memphis Tigers in the second round of the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament at Moda Center March 19, 2022, in Portland, Ore. 

Head coach Mark Few of the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half against the Memphis Tigers in the second round of the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament at Moda Center March 19, 2022, in Portland, Ore.  (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Zags enter the 2022-23 college basketball season as the No. 2 team in the land behind North Carolina.

Under head coach Mark Few, Gonzaga has been a top seed in the NCAA tournament four of the past five years and has reached the national championship game twice.  

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.