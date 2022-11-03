Gonzaga, Big 12 meet to discuss possibility of Zags joining conference

The Gonzaga Bulldogs may be fine with their in-conference strength of schedule in the very near future.

The Zags have held in-person discussions with the Big 12 about joining the conference, according to ESPN.

New Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark and Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford met last week in Dallas, and Gonzaga has also had discussions with the Big East and Pac-12 conferences.

KANSAS SELF-IMPOSES FOUR-GAME SUSPENSION FOR HEAD COACH BILL SELF

Gonzaga, a member of the West Coast Conference, has been a powerhouse in basketball over the past two decades. Its addition to the Big 12 would bolster a league that has won the last two NCAA basketball championships .

Yormark said at Big 12 Media Days in July the conference is "open for business" regarding expansion.

"As I said in my opening comments, we’re exploring all options," Yormark said. "And we’re open for business. And optionality is good, and we’re vetting all of them. I think it's fair to say I've received a lot of phone calls, a lot of interest. We're exploring those levels of interest. Nothing is imminent."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Big 12 is set to welcome BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF to the conference next year as Oklahoma and Texas prepare to depart for the SEC.

"I want us to be financially viable for all the member institutions. I’d love to be in all four time zones. I’d love us to be the most culturally relevant conference in America," Yormark told Fox News Digital in an October interview. "I want us to be on the consciousness of every student-athlete. I want us to be destinational and aspirational for all the right reasons. I want us to use our platform as best we can to bring about positive change in our communities. I think that’s critically important."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Zags enter the 2022-23 college basketball season as the No. 2 team in the land behind North Carolina .

Under head coach Mark Few, Gonzaga has been a top seed in the NCAA tournament four of the past five years and has reached the national championship game twice.