March Madness
Published

Gonzaga reaches eighth straight Sweet 16 with win over TCU

Drew Timme once again led the Zags in the points column with 28 on the night

Associated Press
Drew Timme extended his one-of-a-kind college career by at least one more game, finishing with 28 points and eight rebounds Sunday to help third-seeded Gonzaga make its eighth straight Sweet 16 with a come-from-behind 84-81 win over TCU.

Timme made his first 3-pointer since December — and only his third of the season — as part of a 13-1 run that helped the Zags (30-5) take a seven-point lead with just under nine minutes left after trailing most of the night.

Anton Watson #22 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs dunks during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Ball Arena on March 19, 2023, in Denver, Colorado. 

After TCU pulled within three late, Timme made a twisting shot in the lane with a defender draped all over him to trigger a 4-0 mini-run that put the game out of reach.

Next stop for the 6-foot-10 senior and his social media-friendly mustache — Las Vegas for the West Region semifinals and a meeting with UCLA on Thursday. 

Emanuel Miller #2 of the TCU Horned Frogs drives to the basket against Drew Timme #2 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Ball Arena on March 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

It will be a rematch of their Final Four game two years ago, when Jalen Suggs banked one in from the half-court logo at the buzzer for the win.

Drew Timme #2 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs reacts after scoring during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Ball Arena on March 19, 2023, in Denver, Colorado.

Mike Miles Jr. finished with 24 points and four assists in his second straight electric game for the sixth-seeded Horned Frogs (22-13), who were trying to win two games in the same tournament for the first time in program history.