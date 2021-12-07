Golfer Thorbjorn Olesen accused of sexual assault, urinating on flight

Ryder Cup-winning Danish golfer Thorbjorn Olesen has been accused of groping a woman and urinating on a seat on a British Airways flight after drinking champagne and vodka and taking sleeping pills.

Olesen, 31, reportedly was heading back home following a tournament in Memphis when the alleged incident occurred. According to The Daily Telegraph, Olesen was traveling with fellow golfers Ian Poulter and Justin Rose "when he allegedly grabbed a woman’s breast, swore, pushed a member of the cabin crew and urinated on a first-class seat."

This came after several members of the cabin crew said they witnessed Oleson drinking heavily and passing around some "brightly colored pills," via the Telegraph.

"The Danish sportsman, who now lives in London, was arrested when the aircraft landed at Heathrow, but said he had no memory of his behavior while on board," the Telegraph reported.

Oleson’s attorney did admit that his client undoubtedly exhibited some "bizarre" behavior, but seemed to chalk it up to "prescription medication" that can cause "sleepwalking" and "amnesia."

Olesen, for his part, has denied the allegations of sexual assault. But for now, the case remains in a London court and a trial in front of his peers is ongoing.

Olesen is a five-time winner on the European Tour, including victories at the 2016 Turkish Airlines Open and 2018 Italian Open.