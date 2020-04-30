Golfer John Daly shrugs off coronavirus 'cure' comments: 'I was just doing it for fun'

Golfer John Daly insisted Monday that his “cure” for the coronavirus, which was shared by the Trump Organization earlier this month, was a sarcastic joke.

He had said in a YouTube clip that the cure for COVID-19 was a healthy dose of vodka, Diet Coke and cigarettes. The video garnered more than 66,700 views on YouTube and is still on the Trump Organization’s channel.

Faced with criticism, Daly fired back in an interview in Golf.com. “Shame we can’t have any humor in this country or this world anymore, you know, without somebody busting your you-know-what,” Daly told Golf.com. “I didn’t mean to hurt anybody’s feelings. Hell, I was just doing it for fun, just try to get some laughs in the tough times we’re going through.

“We all need some (fun) right now, we all need a sense of humor right now. We pray for the people who have fallen and pray for this virus to get over. I didn’t mean any harm by it.”

In the video in question, Daly encouraged fans to “just drink one of these a day” as he held up a bottle of vodka.

He added: “You know, sippy, sippy on a McDonald’s Diet Coke ya know, wash it down pretty good. Never have a hangover. And that’s the way you kill this coronavirus, I believe. But y’all be safe, take care and hopefully, we’ll be getting back to the things we do best pretty soon.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. surpassed more than 1 million coronavirus cases with more than 227,000 deaths reported.