Tiger Woods hosts 'quarantine style' Masters Champions' dinner with family

Tiger Woods attempted to maintain tradition on Tuesday by hosting his own version of the Masters Champions’ dinner with just his family after the threat of coronavirus postponed the tournament until November.

Woods took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with his two children and girlfriend Erica Herman at his Florida home enjoying a “quarantine style” Masters Champions’ dinner.

“Nothing better than being with family,” he captioned the photo.

As defending champ, Woods was supposed to host an annual dinner for past winners at Augusta National Golf Club but because of the spread of COVID-19, he’ll have to wait until at least Nov. 10 to do so.

As host, Woods gets to decide what is served at the dinner and for this year he picked items he enjoyed the last time he won the Masters.

“Being born and raised in SoCal, having fajitas and sushi was a part of my entire childhood, and I'm going back to what I had in 2006,” he told PGATour.com. “So we'll have steak and chicken fajitas, and we'll have sushi and sashimi out on the deck, and I hope the guys will enjoy it.”

As for dessert? Woods went all the way back to 1998 for inspiration.

“That was one of the … great memories to see Gene Sarazen and Sam Snead having milkshakes that night in '98,” he said.

The Masters has been rescheduled for the week of Nov. 9 with hopes that the threat of coronavirus won’t impact the new schedule further.