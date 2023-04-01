Expand / Collapse search
Published

UConn tops Miami in Final Four, will play San Diego State for national title

UConn is in the national title game for the first time since 2014

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 1

UConn will be back in the national championship for the first time since 2014 after the team defeated Miami on Saturday night in their Final Four matchup, 72-59

The Huskies never gave up the lead in the win and led by as much as 20 points at one point. 

UConn will play San Diego State for the national championship on Monday night.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

