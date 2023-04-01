UConn tops Miami in Final Four, will play San Diego State for national title
UConn is in the national title game for the first time since 2014
UConn will be back in the national championship for the first time since 2014 after the team defeated Miami on Saturday night in their Final Four matchup, 72-59
The Huskies never gave up the lead in the win and led by as much as 20 points at one point.
UConn will play San Diego State for the national championship on Monday night.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.