Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

March Madness
Published

San Diego State's Lamont Butler hits game-winning shot to send Aztecs to national title game

San Diego State is heading to its first national title game

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 1 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

San Diego State’s Lamont Butler sent the Aztecs into the national championship for the first time in the program’s history with an incredible buzzer-beating shot to beat Florida Atlantic, 72-71.

A Johnell Davis miss led to a Nathan Mensah rebound. The ball ended up in Butler’s hands and he delivered his own one shining moment.

San Diego State will meet the winner of UConn and Miami in the national championship.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.