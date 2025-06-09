Ex-NFL receiver Golden Tate details how Jalen Ramsey's treatment of his pregnant sister led to fight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For the first time since their on-field clash in 2020, former NFL receiver Golden Tate gave more insight into his public feud with current Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Tate made an appearance on the "Bussin’ with the Boys" podcast, where he told co-hosts Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, former NFL players themselves, about what led to him and Ramsey getting into an altercation on the field in 2020.

Tate was playing for the New York Giants in what would be his final NFL season after 11 years, when they were slated to face Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams.

For context, Ramsey had previously dated one of Tate’s twin sisters, and their relationship ended when she was pregnant with their second child.

"Now things happened within that relationship where I don’t think my sister was done or treated the way she should have been treated," Tate said on the podcast. "And when that happens, who you gotta come see? You gotta come see big bro."

The feud began to heat up when Tate responded to a fan who tweeted at him in October 2019 after a picture of Ramsey and his new girlfriend went public. The fan wrote, "If I was @ShowtimeTate I would have words with this young fella," in reference to Ramsey.

"He know he gonna have to see me," Tate said.

Well, that meeting was on an NFL field when the Giants traveled to Los Angeles to face the Rams. Tate said he and Ramsey began going back and forth almost immediately.

"We get out there, and right away, first one, he’s overly jamming me, and I’m like, ‘OK, this is how we’re going to do," Tate said.

"… What I do, I cannot cost my team a penalty or cost myself any money, so that’s in my back pocket. I’m not going to do that because that’s selfish, but I’m in his face, I’m talking my mess, he talking his mess."

It was a low-scoring game between the Giants and Rams, but the latter came away victorious, 17-9. However, the tension boiled over completely after the game when Tate approached Ramsey.

Ramsey swung at Tate and a physical altercation ensued with both teams getting involved to break it up.

"The game ends. I run up there to expect it, what’s going to happen? And he come find me … I’m seeing where he at. I went right up to him with my helmet on, and he swings, but I knew he was going to swing, so I duck, and I went to dump him, and the next thing you know, they had everybody on us, so they separated us," Tate recalled of the moment.

Ramsey has talked about that fight in the past during his "The Pivot" podcast appearance in 2022.

"On sight, we knew what we was gonna do," he said. "I mean that’s his sister, that’s what he supposed to do, too. But you mind your business, too. This is me, too, now."

Five years later, Tate and Ramsey never reconciled, but they put their differences aside for the kids.

"We haven’t talked, but I think we both kind of have agreed to not be knuckleheads for the betterment of his daughters and my nieces, and that’s kind of where we stand," Tate said.

