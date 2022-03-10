Expand / Collapse search
Vegas Golden Knights
Published

Golden Knights G Robin Lehner sent home to have injury evaluated

Associated Press
close
The Vegas Golden Knights sent home starting goalie Robin Lehner to further evaluate a lower-body injury.

Coach Pete DeBoer announced the decision on Thursday, with the Golden Knights preparing to play the Buffalo Sabres in the second stop of a four-game road trip. DeBoer didn’t provide details on the injury except to say it’s not related to the upper-body injury which led to Lehner missing five games late last month.

Lehner is 2-2 since his return and was coming off a 19-save outing in a 2-1 loss at Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith, left, and Robin Lehner react after a goal by Philadelphia Flyers' Oskar Lindblom during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. 

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith, left, and Robin Lehner react after a goal by Philadelphia Flyers' Oskar Lindblom during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Overall, he has a 21-15-1 record since taking over as the starter after Vegas traded Marc-Andre Fleury to Chicago last offseason.

The injury is the latest for the Golden Knights, who sit third in the Pacific Division standings and are in a tightly contested playoff race. The team has five players on injured reserve, including captain Mark Stone and defenseman Alex Martinez.

Laurent Brossoit, who has a 10-6-3 record, is scheduled to start against Buffalo, while Vegas called up Logan Thompson from the minors.

DeBoer said forward Reilly Smith would not play against Buffalo.