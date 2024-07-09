Gold medalist Shericka Jackson suffers injury during track and field event as Paris Olympics loom

Jamaican star runner Shericka Jackson was leading in a women's 200-meter race in Hungrary on Tuesday when she suddenly pulled up in apparent pain.

The event was being used as a tuneup for the upcoming Olympics. The 2024 Summer Games begin later this month in Paris.

Jackson's apparent injury marks the latest setback for the Jamaican team, as the women's 100-meter and 200-meter Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah had already withdrawn from the Games because of an injury.

Details on the injury Jackson may have suffered remain unclear.

Jackson began limping with around 50 meters remaining in the race, but she was able to make it across the finish line without assistance.

St. Lucia's Julien Alfred ultimately crossed the finish line first, ending the event with her season-best time of 22.16 seconds. Sprinter Lanae-Tava Thomas took third place.

Jackson earned a bronze medal in the 400-meter event at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. She then won gold in the 4x100-meter relay during the Tokyo Olympics.

If she is healthy enough to compete in Paris, Jackson is expected to be the top challenger to American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson in the 100-meter event.

Richardson will compete in the first Olympic Games of her career after she ran the women's 100-meter race in 10.71 seconds last month.

