Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics

Gold medalist Shericka Jackson suffers injury during track and field event as Paris Olympics loom

Jackson has 3 of the 4 fastest times on record in the women’s 200

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jamaican star runner Shericka Jackson was leading in a women's 200-meter race in Hungrary on Tuesday when she suddenly pulled up in apparent pain.

The event was being used as a tuneup for the upcoming Olympics. The 2024 Summer Games begin later this month in Paris.

Jackson's apparent injury marks the latest setback for the Jamaican team, as the women's 100-meter and 200-meter Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah had already withdrawn from the Games because of an injury.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jackson looks on during an event

Shericka Jackson of Team Jamaica looks on ahead of the Womens 200m Semi-Final during day six of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at the National Athletics Centre on Aug. 24, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images for World Athletics)

Details on the injury Jackson may have suffered remain unclear.

BEARS' JONATHAN OWENS 'SUPER PROUD' OF WIFE SIMONE BILES FOR PUSHING HARD TO MAKE PARIS OLYMPICS

Jackson began limping with around 50 meters remaining in the race, but she was able to make it across the finish line without assistance.

St. Lucia's Julien Alfred ultimately crossed the finish line first, ending the event with her season-best time of 22.16 seconds. Sprinter Lanae-Tava Thomas took third place.

Shericka Jackson celebrates

Shericka Jackson of Team Jamaica celebrates after winning the Women's 200 Metres Final during the 2024 Diamond League - BAUHAUS-Galan at Olympic Stadium on June 2, 2024 in Stockholm. (Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Jackson earned a bronze medal in the 400-meter event at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. She then won gold in the 4x100-meter relay during the Tokyo Olympics.

Sha'Carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson compete

From left to right, Singapore's Veronica Shanti Pereira, USA's Sha'Carri Richardson and Jamaica's Shericka Jackson compete in the women's 200-meter semi-final during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest on August 24, 2023. (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

If she is healthy enough to compete in Paris, Jackson is expected to be the top challenger to American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson in the 100-meter event.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Richardson will compete in the first Olympic Games of her career after she ran the women's 100-meter race in 10.71 seconds last month.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.