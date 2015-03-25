Going to game No. 163: Rays, Rangers meet in AL wild-card tiebreaker, winner visits Cleveland

The Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers are set for a one-game tiebreaker to see which team advances to the AL wild-card playoff.

The Rays and Rangers both won Sunday and ended up even. They'll meet Monday night in Texas, with the winner earning the second wild-card spot and playing at Cleveland on Wednesday night.

Cleveland won its 10th in a row and clinched its first playoff berth since 2007. Ubaldo Jimenez struck out 13 as the Indians beat Minnesota 5-1 to win the top wild-card slot.

Cincinnati plays at Pittsburgh on Tuesday night in the NL wild-card playoff.

In the best-of-five division series, the Los Angeles Dodgers start at Atlanta and the NL wild-card winner is at St. Louis. In the AL, Detroit opens at Oakland and the wild card visits Boston.

The Tigers ended the regular season with Miami's Henderson Alvarez pitching a no-hitter against them.