Gilliland, Bayne top 200 mph in final 500 practice

Amid cooler temperatures, David Gilliland and Trevor Bayne topped 200 mph in the final practice session for the Daytona 500.

Gilliland reached 200.138 mph during his fast lap Saturday, which was more than 20 degrees cooler than the past few days.

Former Daytona 500 winner Jamie McMurray posted the fastest 10-lap average, at 195.650 mph. Paul Menard was second, followed by Danica Patrick, Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch.

Kurt Busch turned the most laps (37) during the 90-minute session. He also hit a bird that may have caused minor damage to his grill.

Seven drivers, including former NASCAR champions Jimmie Johnson and Tony Stewart, did not leave the garage. Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Casey Mears, Terry Labonte and Landon Cassill also opted not to take to the track Saturday.