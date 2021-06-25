Giants' Xavier McKinney still upset with Eagles over Week 17 performance

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney still can’t shake watching the Philadelphia Eagles lose the final game of the season to the Washington Football Team ending his season and the team’s playoff hopes.

Going into Week 17, the Giants needed to beat the Dallas Cowboys and the Eagles need to beat Washington for New York to secure the NFC East title and a playoff spot. The Giants did what they had to do but the Eagles couldn’t get the job done.

Philadelphia came under fire from Giants players over the game. The Eagles started the game playing Jalen Hurts but ended the game playing Nate Sudfeld. Philadelphia’s interest in winning the game was also scrutinized after punting on 4th down when they were trailing by six points.

While Giants coach Joe Judge would later admit that their season shouldn’t have hinged on that Week 17 game, McKinney expressed his continued frustration over it.

"I would be lying to you if I said I didn’t, man. I’m not gonna lie," the second-year pro said when asked if he was still angry about the game in a recent interview on the "All Thins Covered" podcast. "It was tough. That was my first pick. ... It was a winnable game for them.

"I turn on the game and I start watching, and I’m like, ‘Damn, they just about to give it up.’ They gave it up, man. It was rough, it was rough to see it happen like that."

McKinney started the season hurt for New York. He was able to play in six games and record an interception. He also added 25 tackles.

New York finished the 2020 season 6-10. They had a big four-game winning streak in the middle of the season that kept them in playoff contention. Six of their 10 losses game by 10 or fewer points.