Tennessee Titans

Titans rookie Will Levis connects with DeAndre Hopkins for first NFL touchdown pass

Hopkins also scored his first touchdown with the Titans

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Tennessee Titans second-round draft pick Will Levis scored his first NFL touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday with a deep pass to veteran wideout DeAndre Hopkins. 

With the Falcons leading by three late in the fourth quarter, 24-year-old Levis launched one downfield to Hopkins for a 47-yard touchdown pass. 

Will Levis throws the ball in his first NFL start

Will Levis of the Tennessee Titans throws against the Atlanta Falcons at Nissan Stadium on Oct. 29, 2023, in Nashville. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Fans on social media question if officials may have missed an offensive pass interference call on Hopkins, who appeared to wrap his arm around Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell before making the catch. 

The former University of Kentucky standout also made his first NFL career start Sunday after Ryan Tannehill was ruled out on Friday with a sprained right ankle. 

His start makes him the seventh rookie to start in the first eight weeks of this season, marking the most in an NFL season since the 1970 merger, according to The Associated Press. 

Will Levis throws the ball in his first NFL start

Will Levis of the Tennessee Titans prepares to pass against the Atlanta Falcons at Nissan Stadium on Oct. 29, 2023, in Nashville. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The catch also marked Hopkins' first touchdown with the Titans since signing a two-year contract during the offseason. 

It also snapped a nine-game drought without a receiving touchdown for Hopkins, dating back to his last season with the Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN.

DeAndre Hopkins runs the ball

DeAndre Hopkins of the Titans runs with the ball against the Falcons on Oct. 29, 2023, in Nashville. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Levis hit Hopkins with another 16-yard touchdown pass to give the Titans a 14-3 lead before halftime. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

