Giants' Tommy DeVito visits local pizzeria without agent after appearance fee drama

"Tommy Cutlets" and a New Jersey pizzeria made amends after the New York Giants quarterback's appearance fee doubled practically overnight.

Tommy DeVito, who's become a folk hero in the tri-state area, was set to make an appearance at Coniglio’s Old Fashioned in Morristown, roughly a half-hour drive from MetLife Stadium, earlier this week.

Coniglio's was going to pay $10,000 for the Cedar Grove, New Jersey, native to appear, but the restaurant said DeVito's agent, Sean Stellato, doubled that price after the Giants beat the Green Bay Packers last week.

Stellato was spotted at that game in a 1950s-type mafia outfit. On Sunday, he wore his Italian Sports Hall of Fame jacket.

Despite the sudden inflation, though, DeVito still showed at the restaurant Tuesday, where he learned to make homemade soda.

Stellato was noticeably absent.

DeVito caught wind of the negative press, the first he's received since replacing the injured Daniel Jones, and wanted to make things right.

"It was really important to me," DeVito told the New York Post. "There was a lot going at that time — and a lot of people doing different things as part of my team. Some things slipped through the cracks. And as soon as I was made aware of it — which was Monday, when it hit my phone — that’s when I was like, ‘We need to go in there, meet him face to face, set things right, eat the awesome pizza and have fun.'"

Store owner Nino Coniglio said DeVito is a "stand-up guy" for coming to his restaurant. But he does not feel the same about the agent, who he says "ambushed" him.

"There’s no apology," Coniglio said, "because until it didn’t go his way, he wasn’t interested in apologies or calling back."

Stellato calls it all a "complete misunderstanding."

"Our intent is Tommy adores his fans, the community, the Giants organization. I feel the same way about my clients. I would never do anything unethically. … We’ll make this right. I’m not in this to get into arguments with people."

DeVito is 3-2 as the Giants' starter this year, and the team is 5-9 overall.

