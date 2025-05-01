Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York Giants

Giants star angry NFL owners let Shedeur Sanders drop until fifth round: 'You can’t knock his talent'

Nabers understands Sanders' personality, but he argues that's how he was raised by Deion

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Is Cam Ward at No. 1 more concerning than Shedeur Sanders? | The Facility Video

Is Cam Ward at No. 1 more concerning than Shedeur Sanders? | The Facility

LeSean McCoy explains why he is leery of Cam Ward instead of Shedeur Sanders at No. 1.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shedeur Sanders’ NFL Draft position has been a topic of heavy debate, and New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers explained why he’s mad at how far the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback slipped down draft boards. 

Watching Sanders not only fall past day one, but also day two of the draft rubbed Nabers the wrong way, and the second-year receiver told the "7PM in Brooklyn" podcast why. 

"You don’t do that to somebody like that," Nabers told New York Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony and The Kid Mero. "You can’t knock his talent."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Malik Nabers looks on field

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Nov. 24, 2024. (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images)

Nabers, the sixth overall pick by the Giants in 2024, went further with his analysis on Sanders’ play. 

"I heard a lot of things about he takes unnecessary sacks. He had a bad O-line. You know, he threw for a 70% [completion rate] with a bad O-line. Talk about his escaping the pocket. You can pull up plenty of clips of him escaping three or four tackles and throwing it down the field. 

"Most of his receivers had seven to eight touchdowns. He played with Travis Hunter. He won the Biletnikoff. There’s just some things you can’t knock."

SHEDEUR SANDERS REVEALS BOLD GOAL AS MEMBER OF BROWNS

Reports surfaced during Sanders’ slide that said the quarterback prospect, once believed to be a sure-fire first-round selection, had bad interviews with multiple teams, prompting them to to pass on him. 

His personality off the field and his different passions and ventures may have deterred teams. 

"We gotta stop making feelings with how people play linger," Nabers argued. "Yeah, he might have some things that he might say on camera, off the field. Whatever’s dealing with that, that don’t have to do with how he plays football.

Shedeur Sanders

Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders before the spring game at Folsom Field.  (Isaiah J. Downing/Imagn Images)

"Everybody’s got different personalities. You’re never going to meet somebody that’s got the same personality anywhere. We’re all made different. So, for them to judge him on just the things that he says or how he carries himself. How he carries himself is all about how his dad raised him, and we all know Deion, bro. C'mon. We all know Deion."

The elder Sanders, the Hall of Fame, two-sport star who has coached Shedeur since his freshman year at Jackson State, is also someone people have pointed fingers at after watching his son fall down the draft board. 

"They were just doing that to show how they were bigger than what he wanted to stand for," Nabers added. "I understand that, but you don’t do that. Not to a kid like that that has been working their whole life and been told that Deion’s kids are never going to be as good as him." 

Shedeur Sanders looks on

Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders before a game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium in Tuscon, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2024. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Browns eventually pulled the trigger on Sanders, making him their fourth quarterback added to the depth chart this offseason. Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel, who many had lower in rankings than Sanders, was taken in the third round of the draft by the Browns.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.