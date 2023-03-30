Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Giants
Published

Giants owner John Mara lauds Brian Daboll’s rockstar status but playfully warns of going from ‘Bono to bozo’

Daboll was named NFL Coach of the Year

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 30 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York Giants owner John Mara knows what he has in coach Brian Daboll, but he offered him a playful warning on Wednesday while comparing his rockstar status in the Big Apple to that of U2’s Bono. 

Daboll earned the league’s highest honor in his first year as an NFL head coach when he was named Coach of the Year. He managed to take a team in the midst of a rebuild to the playoffs and inspired confidence in fourth-year quarterback Daniel Jones. 

Head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants during the Titans game at Nissan Stadium on Sept. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants during the Titans game at Nissan Stadium on Sept. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

And fans in New York can’t seem to get enough of him. 

GIANTS' JOHN MARA CALLS PROPOSAL TO FLEX GAMES TO THURSDAY NIGHTS 'ABUSIVE'

"We kid him, I mean, right now, he's Bono walking around New York City," Mara told SiriusXM NFL Radio. "But I've told him, I've said, 'In this business, it doesn't take long to go from Bono to Bozo. So don't get your head too big right now.' 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"But, no, he has been great," Mara added with a laugh. "I mean he likes to go the [New York] Rangers games at the Garden and they put his picture up [on the Jumbotron] and he gets these standing ovations week after week. So it’s a pretty cool thing to see." 

Brian Daboll the head coach of the Giants cheers on the New York Rangers against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden on March 14, 2023.

Brian Daboll the head coach of the Giants cheers on the New York Rangers against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden on March 14, 2023. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Giants' first order of business heading into the offseason was to lock down Jones’ new contract after an impressive season under Daboll, signing the 2016 first-round draft pick to a massive four-year, $160 million deal earlier this month .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Giants are hoping to build upon their 9-7-1 record, which marked the first time they finished above .500 since 2016, but Daboll knows nothing is ever guaranteed. 

Head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants in action against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 4, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The game ended in a 20-20 tie.

Head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants in action against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 4, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The game ended in a 20-20 tie. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

"Just because you won one year doesn’t guarantee you anything the next year relative to what players you have, what players you don’t have," Daboll said in January. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.