Giants' Saquon Barkley scores game-winning TD for team's first win of 2021

Saquon Barkley stepped up for the New York Giants when the team needed him most.

The running back got the handoff from Daniel Jones in overtime against the New Orleans Saints, cut up the field and used all his might to spin into the end zone to give the Giants an overtime victory, 27-21.

It was the Giants’ first win of the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Barkley put together his second consecutive game with at least two total touchdowns. Aside from the 6-yard game-winning score, Barkley caught a 54-yard pass from Jones to bring the lead within three points after the two-point conversion.

Barkley finished with 52 yards on 13 carries with the score. He also had five catches for 74 yards and the score.

PANTHERS' SAM DARNOLD SETS NFL RECORD WITH TOUCHDOWN AGAINST COWBOYS

Jones finished 28-for-40 with 402 passing yards, two touchdown passes and an interception before halftime. It was the most passing yards Jones had recorded in a single game. Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney were his top targets. Golladay finished with six catches for 116 yards. Toney had six catches for 78 yards. John Ross had the touchdown catch. Ross had three catches for 77 yards.

New Orleans had a 21-10 lead early in the fourth quarter, but the offense failed to get anything together.

Jameis Winston was 17-for-23 with 226 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson. Taysom Hill ran for two touchdowns but also had an interception to James Bradberry.

Alvin Kamara led the way on the ground with 120 yards on 26 carries. Marquez Callaway had two catches for 72 yards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York moved to 1-3 with the win and New Orleans fell to 2-2.