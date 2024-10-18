Giants rookie phenom Malik Nabers on Travis Scott concert backlash: 'I still got my own life'

Malik Nabers will be back on the field this weekend for the New York Giants after missing two games with a concussion.

The rookie phenom tried to make a tip-toe sideline catch to keep the G-Men alive against the Dallas Cowboys, but the pass fell incomplete, and Nabers face-planted into the MetLife Stadium turf.

Nabers had no idea how he wound up on the sideline with his helmet off.

"It was scary when I couldn't remember what happened. I can't remember the last play I was in. So, yeah, it was kind of scary," Nabers told reporters Friday. "Last thing I remember was [Daniel Jones] throwing me the ball. That was it."

Ahead of the injury, it was yet another dominant performance by Nabers. He had caught 12 passes for 115 yards. In the four games he has played, he has 35 receptions for 386 yards and three scores.

While nursing the injury, though, he caught flak after he attended a Travis Scott concert at MetLife Stadium despite still being in concussion protocol. Head coach Brian Daboll said Nabers had not violated any rule, but he declined to give his reaction. Nabers, too, declined to speak about the team's reaction, but he said he told the team he was attending the concert ahead of time.

"Yeah, I'm going to always be myself. I mean, that's the life that I chose to live. It's what comes with the job. But at the end of the day, I still got my own life. I still got my own personal life, so I'm going to continue to have my own personal life. I'm going to still continue to watch my back, and I'm going to still continue to have my personal life," said Nabers.

He did seem to hint, though, that the lights and noises of the concert had nothing to do with him missing a second game with the concussion.

"I mean, that's their business. If they researched about what caused a concussion, what makes it worse, and on the internet if they say it's the lights, hearing [loud noises], then that's on them," Nabers said. "I didn't face anything with the lights. They asked me if I had problem with lights. I told them no.

"Having problems with the sound, I told them no. ... I've been playing loud music, since I've known [about] the concussion, in the car. I go out with the lights on. I played the game with lights. So, I mean, I didn't have anything with my eyes. It wasn't making my head hurt. Sound wasn't making my head hurt. So I was fine."

The Giants will host the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in Saquon Barkley's first game in New York since leaving Big Blue in free agency.

