Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Giants

Giants' Malik Nabers faces backlash after he was spotted at concert following concussion diagnosis

Nabers remains in the concussion protocol and will miss his second game in a row

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Time for the Giants to end the Daniel Jones era? | The Facility Video

Time for the Giants to end the Daniel Jones era? | The Facility

Emmanuel Acho explains why the New York Giants must move on from Daniel Jones for "ruining the integrity of football."

It hasn't taken long for New York Giants rookie Malik Nabers to show why he was one of the first wide receivers selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The No. 6 overall pick's 35 catches through four games leads the league. But Sunday will mark the second consecutive game the star wideout will miss due to a head injury. On Friday, the Giants officially ruled Nabers out of New York's Sunday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Although Nabers has not been able to practice the past couple of weeks, he did recently spend some time enjoying a concert at the Giants' home stadium in New Jersey.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Malik Nabers looks up on field

Malik Nabers of the New York Giants warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium Aug. 8, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

A video surfaced on social media showing Nabers entering one of the stadium's tunnels as security personnel held some concert attendees back.

Nabers was one of an estimated 60,000 fans who watched hip-hop star Travis Scott perform in support of his "Utopia" album in East Rutherford. "Utopia" became the bestselling rap album of 2023.

NFL GREAT BELIEVES PANIC IN JETS’ ORGANIZATION PLAYED A ROLE IN ROBERT SALEH’S FIRING

While it is unclear where exactly Nabers was on his road to recovery, loud music and bright lights can often worsen concussion symptoms. However, teams typically handle each concussion based on the unique circumstances and how a given player responds over days, weeks or even months.

Malik Nabers helped off field

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) is helped off the field after an injury during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.  (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

Nabers most recently appeared in a game in Week 4 when the Giants lost 20-15 to the Dallas Cowboys.

Malik Nabers makes play

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) looks to run after catching a pass at MetLife Stadium.  (Julian Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com)

Giants head coach Brian Daboll was asked to share his thoughts on Nabers' appearance at the concert. But the coach stopped short of divulging any details. 

"I'll keep that in house," Daboll said.

Nabers has 386 receiving yards and three touchdowns so far this season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.