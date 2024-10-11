Giants' Malik Nabers faces backlash after he was spotted at concert following concussion diagnosis

It hasn't taken long for New York Giants rookie Malik Nabers to show why he was one of the first wide receivers selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The No. 6 overall pick's 35 catches through four games leads the league. But Sunday will mark the second consecutive game the star wideout will miss due to a head injury. On Friday, the Giants officially ruled Nabers out of New York's Sunday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Although Nabers has not been able to practice the past couple of weeks, he did recently spend some time enjoying a concert at the Giants' home stadium in New Jersey.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A video surfaced on social media showing Nabers entering one of the stadium's tunnels as security personnel held some concert attendees back.

Nabers was one of an estimated 60,000 fans who watched hip-hop star Travis Scott perform in support of his "Utopia" album in East Rutherford. "Utopia" became the bestselling rap album of 2023.

NFL GREAT BELIEVES PANIC IN JETS’ ORGANIZATION PLAYED A ROLE IN ROBERT SALEH’S FIRING

While it is unclear where exactly Nabers was on his road to recovery, loud music and bright lights can often worsen concussion symptoms. However, teams typically handle each concussion based on the unique circumstances and how a given player responds over days, weeks or even months.

Nabers most recently appeared in a game in Week 4 when the Giants lost 20-15 to the Dallas Cowboys.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll was asked to share his thoughts on Nabers' appearance at the concert. But the coach stopped short of divulging any details.

"I'll keep that in house," Daboll said.

Nabers has 386 receiving yards and three touchdowns so far this season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.