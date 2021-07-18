Giants RB Saquon Barkley should be ready for Week 1 despite ACL injury

The New York Giants' offense last season was dealt a huge blow in week two last season when running back Saquon Barkley tore his ACL.

Right now it is sounding more and more that Barkley is not going to play during training camp and the Giants preseason slate, but he should be on pace to play in the regular season opener.

The injury for Barkley came in the second game of the season played against the Chicago Bears, and right away there was a big fear that the way Barkley went down it was a serious injury.

The Giants have the luxury to sit Barkley early in the season, and it’ll also give the team a chance in training camp for him to make cuts and run pass routes.

ESPN NFL reporter Dan Graziano stated on "Sportscenter" that while Barkley is likely set to be ready in 2021, there’s no ‘for sure.’

"So the way the Giants are approaching Saquon Barkley this offseason heading into training camp, they’re just going to be as careful as possible, as they can with him." Graziano said.

"They’re not going to rush him back from an injury just so they can say he was ready for training camp, he was ready for Week 1…So far so good, but they’re probably going to limit him at the start of camp, I think it would be shocking to see him in a preseason game."