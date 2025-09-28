Eagles' Quinyon Mitchell, Bucs' Tristan Wirfs lock horns in heated skirmish during matchup

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Quinyon Mitchell and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs got into a brief skirmish during their critical game on Sunday.

In the first quarter, Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean nearly intercepted a pass from Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. As the players were collecting themselves, Eagles and Buccaneers players were pushing and shoving each other.

Mitchell and Wirfs were face-to-face, and the Eagles player got a hold of Wirfs’ helmet. Mitchell appeared to take Wirfs’ helmet off during the incident. Mitchell dropped the helmet as he went back to his huddle. A longer replay on the FOX broadcast showed Mitchell and Mayfield locking horns before Wirfs coming over to address the Eagles player.

Surprisingly, neither player was called for a penalty. Instead, Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt was called for an illegal blindside block. Tampa Bay ended the 12-play, 48-yard drive with a field goal. It was the Buccaneers’ first points of the game.

Philadelphia found success early in the game. Sydney Brown returned a blocked punt for a touchdown as the Eagles’ special teams unit continued to be on fire. Jalen Hurts then found tight end Dallas Goedert for a 2-yard touchdown pass on their first offensive drive.

Wirfs was playing in his first game of the season.

Both teams came into the matchup with 3-0 records.