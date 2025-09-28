Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles' Quinyon Mitchell, Bucs' Tristan Wirfs lock horns in heated skirmish during matchup

Mitchell initially was talking trash with Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Quinyon Mitchell and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs got into a brief skirmish during their critical game on Sunday.

In the first quarter, Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean nearly intercepted a pass from Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. As the players were collecting themselves, Eagles and Buccaneers players were pushing and shoving each other.

Quinyon Mitchell talks trash

Quinyon Mitchell, of the Philadelphia Eagles, exchanges words with Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on Sept. 28, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Mitchell and Wirfs were face-to-face, and the Eagles player got a hold of Wirfs’ helmet. Mitchell appeared to take Wirfs’ helmet off during the incident. Mitchell dropped the helmet as he went back to his huddle. A longer replay on the FOX broadcast showed Mitchell and Mayfield locking horns before Wirfs coming over to address the Eagles player.

Surprisingly, neither player was called for a penalty. Instead, Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt was called for an illegal blindside block. Tampa Bay ended the 12-play, 48-yard drive with a field goal. It was the Buccaneers’ first points of the game.

Tristan Wirfs looks on

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on Sept. 28, 2025. (Kim Klement Neitzel/Imagn Images)

Philadelphia found success early in the game. Sydney Brown returned a blocked punt for a touchdown as the Eagles’ special teams unit continued to be on fire. Jalen Hurts then found tight end Dallas Goedert for a 2-yard touchdown pass on their first offensive drive.

Wirfs was playing in his first game of the season.

Sydney Brown celebrates

Philadelphia Eagles safety Sydney Brown (21) celebrates with linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. (42) after a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Both teams came into the matchup with 3-0 records.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

