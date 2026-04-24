Giants' bizarre draft decisions leave star player frustrated as true needs go unfulfilled in first round

The New York Giants had a completely bizarre draft on Thursday – one that even left star wide receiver Malik Nabers visibly frustrated during his own simulcast with Green Bay Packers linebacker Micah Parsons.

First, an item that slipped under the radar, former co-owner Steve Tisch appeared in the team’s war room as the team was making its second pick of the night. Tisch transferred his ownership stakes to his family after his name appeared in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

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The Athletic noted that Tisch was "still involved" with the team.

Then, came the Giants’ first pick. New York was on the clock at No. 5 and, the way the cards were dealt, they could have filled a big need in the secondary. New York hasn’t had a hard-hitting safety since Shaun Williams was roaming around as a defensive back in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Instead, the Giants decided to add Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese to the team. Reese was a fantastic player with the Buckeyes. He was an All-American and the Big Ten Linebacker of the Year in 2025. However, he’s joining a team that already had four linebackers on the team. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brian Burns, Abdul Carter and Tremaine Edmunds are already on the team.

Nabers expressed his frustration with the pick.

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"Love the player, don’t get me wrong," Nabers said on the Bleacher Report simulcast. "But where do you play? He is going to want to be on the outside to rush but we just drafted somebody last year to do that same position."

The Giants had the No. 10 selection as well after trading Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals. Ohio State safety Caleb Downs was still on the board. However, the team chose to go a different route.

New York selected Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa at No. 10 with the reported intentions of moving him from the tackle sport to guard.

Nabers also questioned that selection.

"I would rather get him then play against him … I’m just saying that Downs was there twice," Nabers said. "The reason why I said Caleb Downs … is because we just traded [Dexter Lawerence], you need you need interior D line — I understand getting outside backer he wants to rush OK — but when you eliminate something from there you, have to put something in the back end to be secure."

Instead, Downs fell to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 12. Nabers will have to see Downs twice a year, as well as former Ohio State star Sonny Styles – who was taken by the Washington Commanders.

As the draft was concluding, Nabers was forced to clarify some of the things he was saying on the livestream.

"First off, we have to stop overreacting," he wrote on X. "I would never intentionally take away from the biggest moment/night of Arvell’s life. Very excited to see him play on the team and happy that we have another dawg on the squad!"

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Well, cheers to a few more years of Giants appearing on the New York Post back page for futility instead of something good.