Panthers rookie Matt Corral's season in jeopardy after significant foot injury

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Matt Corral’s rookie season with the Carolina Panthers may be over before it could even really get started.

The Panthers’ third-round draft pick tore a ligament in his left foot and was expected to miss significant time, coach Matt Rhule said. The third-year coach said Corral tore his Lisfranc ligament but didn’t say whether the quarterback will miss the remainder of the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Corral suffered the injury after his foot got stepped on and is expected to need surgery. The Panthers traded up in the 2022 draft to select the former Ole Miss standout.

"I hate it for him," Rhule said. "I thought he was playing well too.... I thought I saw a lot of really nice signs early in the game where he found some guys that were open and did some really nice things."

STEELERS' MIKE TOMLIN INVITES LOCAL KIDS TO TEAM PRACTICE AFTER BREAKING UP STREET FIGHT

Carolina wrapped up their second preseason game against the New England Patriots Friday night with a 20-10 loss.

Corral had 3,349 passing yards and 20 touchdown passes in his final season at Ole Miss.

Rhule said most, if not all, of the starters will see some action against the Buffalo Bills on Friday night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Baker Mayfield is likely to be the starting quarterback for Week 1 of the regular season against the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield has the nod over Sam Darnold.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.