Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Giants
Published

Giants' Kadarius Toney expresses frustration in cryptic Instagram post: report

First-round pick receiver stormed off after talk with coach Joe Judge

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York Giants first-round pick Kadarius Toney was mostly absent from the team’s offensive scheme in the loss Thursday night against the Washington Football Team.

Toney played about 19 snaps in the game after only playing 8% of the offensive snaps in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. NJ.com reported Toney was spotted on the sideline in the third quarter getting a talking-to from coach Joe Judge. The rookie receiver then stormed away upset with whatever just happened.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The paper also caught Toney’s frustrating mystery Instagram message before it was deleted.

"I don’t be mad, s--- just be lame to me," Toney wrote before deleting it.

On Friday morning, he posted three yawning emojis.

GIANTS BRUSH OFF DANIEL JONES, KENNY GOLLADAY HEATED INTERACTION DURING WASHINGTON LOSS

New York selected Toney with the No. 20 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Florida, and he was expected to add a dynamic punch to the offense with Sterling Shepard and the newly signed Kenny Golladay.

In the first two games, he’s been anything but that.

He caught two passes in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos for -2 yards and wasn’t targeted at all during the Washington game. C.J. Board saw a lot of action on offense for the Giants.

Toney started his tenure with the Giants missing time at training camp as he battled COVID-19.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Giants also saw a sideline incident between Golladay and Daniel Jones during the game, but Jones insisted after the game it was nothing that can’t be worked out.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com