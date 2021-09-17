Giants brush off Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay heated interaction during Washington loss

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Kenny Golladay were seen having an animated conversation on the sideline of Thursday night’s loss to the Washington Football Team.

It was unclear on the NFL Network broadcast what Golladay was yelling. The Giants’ free-agent signing was targeted eight times and he caught three passes for 38 yards. Over the first two games of the season, Golladay has made seven catches on 14 targets.

When asked about it after the loss, Giants coach Joe Judge brushed it off.

"Well, I just saw them hugging in the locker room. That is the first I have heard of it," Judge said.

Jones said he thinks Golladay was just overly frustrated.

"I think he was frustrated with the situation, but I don’t think it was to me or anyone in particular. We’re all good. I love Kenny, I thought he played hard and did a lot of good things out there," the Giants’ quarterback said.

"I’ve got to do a better job of finding him in some places and we’ll work through it."

WASHINGTON TAKES ADVANTAGE OF GIANTS' MISCUES IN DRAMATIC WEEK 2 VICTORY

Jones didn’t think Golladay was trying to show him up but acknowledged the need for a different form of communication instead of the sideline where the entire world is watching.

"I think there are lots of ways to communicate and we’ll work through it. I think there are a lot of emotions to the game and I certainly understand that. Me and Kenny have a great relationship and I know we can communicate and do what we need to do there. I appreciate his passion and emotion," Jones said.

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard was also asked about the incident.

"I think you guys have that all mixed up. Kenny was just heated at the situation," he said. "We needed some big plays and he was heated at the situation. We all love each other. That’s what happens in this game, your emotions get into it and you say what you’ve got to say and you move on. We all love each other, we dap it up at the end of the day, give each other a hug and keep on pushing. That is the way that stuff goes."

New York has had two frustrating games to start the season and losing to Washington on a field goal Thursday night was one of them.

Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins was bailed out after missing the game-winning field goal initially thanks to a Giants penalty. He would nail the game-winner on the second try to give Washington the 30-29 victory.