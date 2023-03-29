Expand / Collapse search
Giants' John Mara calls proposal to flex games to Thursday nights 'abusive'

Roger Goodell addressed the criticism later Tuesday

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
New York Giants co-owner John Mara expressed his displeasure Tuesday to the proposal of a flexing schedule for Thursday night games.

The proposal was tabled until May, according to Sports Illustrated, but Mara railed against the idea when talking to reporters after the owners meetings.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell listens to a question during a news conference ahead of the Super Bowl LVII NFL football game, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Phoenix. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.  (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

"I’m adamantly opposed to it," Mara said, via NJ.com. "Flexible scheduling as it is really inconsiderate to our season-ticket holders who fill our stadiums every week. People have gotten used to going from Sunday afternoon to Sunday night, but that doesn’t mean they like it.

"This year, we can be flexed to Monday night, which I think is very inconsiderate to our ticket holders. But to flex a game to Thursday night to me is abusive, and I’m adamantly opposed to it. Fortunately, it didn’t get enough votes, but it will probably be revisited in May."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during the Super Bowl LVII Host Committee Handoff Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center on Feb. 13, 2023 in Phoenix. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell responded to the criticism in his news conference later in the day.

"Listen, there isn’t anybody in that room, any of our organizations, who don’t put our fans first," Goodell said. "That’s really important. Obviously, providing the best matchups for our fans is part of what we do. That’s part of what our scheduling has always focused on and flex has been a part of that. We are very judicious with it and we’re very careful with it and we look at all of the impacts of it.

"I think we average about a flex and a half year. It can vary in any particular year. So it’s a very important thing for us to balance with what I would call the season-ticket holders and the in-stadium markets, but we have millions of fans who also watch us on television. Reaching them is a balance that you always strike and making sure we do it right."

New York Giants owner John Mara looks on before the game against the Washington Football Team at MetLife Stadium on Jan. 9, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes expressed his displeasure with the idea as well.

He quote-tweeted Pro Football Focus’ Ari Meirov with a facepalm emoji.

NFL owners did approve the proposal for some players to wear the No. 0. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley said he will be the first one to wear the digit.

