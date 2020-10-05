Giants and Jets' schedules only get tougher after starting season 0-4

The New York Giants and the New York Jets are both in mediocre company as they both were winless as Week 4 neared its end Monday and their schedules are only getting more difficult.

Unlike the Jets, the Giants have not scored a touchdown in two weeks. Kicker Graham Gano has been the source of the team’s scoring. He’s been the only factor in the team’s last 21 points.

The offense has been nonexistent after being in games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears. Nick Mullens completely blew the doors off the Giants in the San Francisco 49ers’ win and Daniel Jones didn’t have a pass for 20 or more yards until the fourth quarter in a loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Giants as a team have only scored three touchdowns this season. Former Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. now has four touchdowns for the Cleveland Browns.

While there have been calls for the Jets to fire coach Adam Gase, the team at least scored 28 points against the Denver Broncos in their Week 4 matchup. It’s the defense that’s been looking rough.

The Jets lost to the Buffalo Bills 27-17, to the 49ers 31-13 and the Indianapolis Colts 36-7. There have been times where the Jets have looked good but have not been able to finish games.

Things aren’t going to get any easier for either team and it’s very possible both teams could find themselves winless at the end of the 2020 season.

The saving grace for the Giants is that they are still in contention in the NFC East because the division-leader Philadelphia Eagles are only 1-2-1 and the rest of the division is 1-3.

The Giants’ opponents’ combined record going forward is 22-23-1. While the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team are 1-3 and the Eagles are 1-2-1, the Giants have not beaten the Cowboys or Eagles since 2016. The team has a three-game win streak over Washington but only won their last matchup against them by a touchdown.

The Jets’ schedule is looking a bit more difficult.

The team’s opponents’ combined record from Week 5 onward is 28-15. The Jets already came in with one of the toughest schedules in the NFL and the first half of it was supposed to be the easier part. Unlike the Giants, the Jets don’t have the luxury of its division being bad. The Buffalo Bills are undefeated and the New England Patriots are only 2-1. They are also being outscored 131-65 in their four losses.

Starting 0-4, more likely than not means your team is going to miss the playoffs. The San Diego Chargers remain the only team to start the season 0-4 and make the playoffs, accomplishing the feat in 1992.

The Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons are also winless but both teams have shown some signs of life in their losses. The Falcons scored a total of 90 points in their losses while the Texans have scored 80 points in their losses and lost the last two games by eight points or less.

For fans of the two teams in the New York City area, it’s going to be a longer season than anticipated.