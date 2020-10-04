NFL Week 4 recap, scores and standings

The fourth week of the NFL season got underway with some competitive action even as the coronavirus shadow loomed large on some games going into Sunday.

The league postponed the game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs because of Cam Newton’s reported coronavirus contraction. The game between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed to Week 7 because of the Titans’ outbreak. The New Orleans Saints had a player who had a false positive coronavirus result but still managed to play.

With the Denver Broncos defeating the New York Jets on Thursday night to start things off, the week will end with a doubleheader as the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers are also set to play Monday.

Here’s a brief look around the league in Week 4.

BRONCOS 37, JETS 28

Brett Rypien picked up his first career victory after being on the team’s practice squad just a week prior to the win over the Jets. The Broncos quarterback had two touchdown passes and three interceptions in the narrow victory.

VIKINGS 31, TEXANS 23

Dalvin Cook rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries and Adam Thielen had eight catches for 114 yards and a touchdown in the narrow win to snap the Vikings’ winless streak. The Texans moved to 0-4 despite Deshaun Watson throwing for 300 yards and two touchdowns.

PANTHERS 31, CARDINALS 21

The Cardinals’ bubble burst in their loss to the Panthers. Teddy Bridgewater had 276 passing yards and two touchdowns in the win. Kyler Murray had three touchdown passes but only 133 passing yards on 24 completions. The lack of production resulted in Carolina’s second victory of the season.

RAVENS 31, WASHINGTON 17

Lamar Jackson had a long rushing touchdown and two passing touchdowns in the victory. Dwayne Haskins had 314 passing yards but no touchdown passes in the loss. The Ravens moved to 3-1 and Washington fell to 1-3.

BUCCANEERS 38, CHARGERS 31

Tom Brady threw five touchdown passes and led the Buccaneers on a comeback down 24-7 to beat the Chargers. Justin Herbert had a good performance but made one mistake late in the game. He had three touchdown passes and 290 passing yards.

SEAHAWKS 31, DOLPHINS 23

The Seahawks hung on to beat the Dolphins on Sunday, 31-23. Russell Wilson continued his MVP case finishing with 360 passing yards and two touchdown passes. DK Metcalf had 106 receiving yards. Ryan Fitzpatrick had 315 passing yards but also had two interceptions – one to Shaquill Griffin and the other to Ryan Neal.

SAINTS 35, LIONS 29

The Saints were down most of their starters but overcame it with a victory over the Lions. Latavious Murray had two rushing touchdowns and Tre’Quan Smith had two touchdown catches in the win.

BROWNS 49, COWBOYS 38

The Browns looked real good Sunday afternoon. Odell Beckham Jr. led the way with three total touchdowns in the game and helped seal the win over the Cowboys. Dak Prescott had 502 passing yards and still managed to lose.

BENGALS 33, JAGUARS 25

Joe Burrow picked up his first career win as the Bengals defeated the Jaguars on Sunday. Burrow finished with 300 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon. He became the first rookie to have three consecutive games of 300 or more passing yards. Gardner Minshew II impressed with 351 passing yards and two touchdown passes – both to D.J. Chark who didn’t play against the Dolphins in Week 3.

BILLS 30, RAIDERS 23

The Bills remained undefeated with a close victory over the Raiders. Josh Allen had two touchdown passes and 288 passing yards. Derek Carr and Darren Waller both fumbled the ball in the game. Carr finished with 311 passing yards and two touchdowns. Waller led in receiving with nine catches for 88 yards.

COLTS 19, BEARS 11

The offense couldn’t get a jolt even with Nick Foles starting for the Bears. Chicago fell to the Colts, 19-11. Philip Rivers had an early touchdown pass to Mo Alie-Cox which proved to be the difference in the game. Foles’ late touchdown pass to Allen Robinson was moot. Robinson had seven catches for 101 yards.

RAMS 17, GIANTS 9

The Rams were the only team that decided to play offense at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. A late touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Cooper Kupp was the difference. Goff had 200 passing yards. Giants kicker Graham Gano was responsible for all of the Giants’ points.

EAGLES 25, 49ERS 20

The Eagles picked up their first win of the season thanks to a late touchdown pass from Carson Wentz to Travis Fulgham and then a Pick Six from 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard to the Eagles’ Alex Singleton. The two scores put Philadelphia over the top and into first place in the NFC East.

NFL STANDINGS

AFC EAST

1). Bills (4-0)

2). Patriots (2-1)

3). Dolphins (1-3)

4). Jets (0-4)

AFC NORTH

1). Steelers (3-0)

2). Ravens (3-1)

3). Browns (3-1)

4). Bengals (1-2-1)

AFC SOUTH

1). Titans (3-0)

2). Colts (3-1)

3). Jaguars (1-3)

4). Texans (0-4)

AFC WEST

1). Chiefs (3-0)

2). Raiders (2-2)

3). Chargers (1-3)

4). Broncos (1-3)

NFC EAST

1). Eagles (1-21)

2). Washington (1-3)

3). Cowboys (1-3)

4). Giants (0-4)

NFC NORTH

1). Packers (3-0)

2). Bears (3-1)

3). Lions (1-3)

4). Vikings (1-3)

NFC SOUTH

1). Buccaneers (3-1)

2). Saints (2-2)

3). Panthers (2-2)

4). Falcons (0-3)

NFC WEST

1). Seahawks (4-0)

2). Rams (3-1)

3). 49ers (2-2)

4). Cardinals (2-2)