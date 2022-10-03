Giants host Odell Beckham Jr for free agent visit: report

Is it time for a homecoming in East Rutherford?

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has reportedly visited the team that drafted him, the New York Giants, on Monday, CBS Sports reported Monday.

This comes on the same day that former Giants safety Landon Collins worked out for the team.

Beckham has been recovering from the torn ACL he sustained during the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl victory in February, where Beckham scored the first touchdown of the game and was on the way to having a fantastic performance for LA.

He’s been working out and has been one of the more polarizing free agents that’s still on the market, as he’s been on hand to watch a few games this season, including the first NFL game of the season between the Rams and Buffalo Bills. They are both two teams that have been speculated to being on Beckham’s radar.

But the Giants just lost Sterling Shepard to a torn ACL, and with Wan’Dale Robinson and Kadarius Toney also dealing with injuries, the Giants could use a receiver that makes defenses think long and hard about their play call.

Beckham wasn’t expected to be full-go for whatever team he might sign with until October or possibly even November, reported ESPN in June. However, the Giants wouldn’t want Beckham in the building if they didn’t think he could be of use to them soon.

Beckham is one of the best offensive talents to wear a Giants uniform, as he rewrote numerous rookie records and totaled over 1,000 receiving yards in four of his five seasons in New York.

But is there a strain in that relationship after what former GM Dave Gettleman did to Beckham?

Gettleman said that he didn’t sign Beckham to trade him after the former first-round pick was inked to a five-year, $90 million deal prior to the 2019 season. But he never played a snap on that new contract in the blue and white, as Gettleman traded him to the Cleveland Browns for a first- and third-round pick as well as safety Jabrill Peppers.

The Giants are under new leadership now with Joe Schoen as GM and head coach Brian Daboll becoming the first head coach to go 3-1 in his first four games since Tom Coughlin. It’s a new era that has gone well for the Giants thus far, and Beckham has said in the past all he ever wanted to do was help the Giants win.

Beckham totaled 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games with the Giants for his career. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and named the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014 after averaging 108.8 yards per game over 12 contests.

Last season with the Rams, Beckham had 305 yards and five touchdowns in three regular-season games. He caught two postseason touchdowns with LA and totaled 113 yards on nine catches during the Rams’ NFC Championship Game win over the San Francisco 49ers.