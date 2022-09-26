Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants
Published

Giants' Sterling Shepard gets called for pass interference before halftime, penalty debated on social media

The play occurred right before halftime

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys were locked in a battle Monday night, but there was one play that caught the eyes of football fans watching the game.

The play in question came toward the end of the second quarter. The Cowboys defense was breathing down the neck of Daniel Jones when he found wide receiver Kenny Golladay coming across the field. The 3rd-down conversion would have kept the Giants’ drive alive, but a penalty flag was thrown.

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard tries to avoid Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson during the first quarter on Sept. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard tries to avoid Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson during the first quarter on Sept. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard was called for an offensive pass interference penalty. The replay showed Shepard trying to get open when he collided with Cowboys safety Trevon Diggs in the middle of the field. Shepard appeared to be in the air when he ran into Diggs.

The play was immediately debated on social media.

On the next play, the Giants got the ball back up the field on a 21-yard pitch and catch from Jones to Saquon Barkley. They would turn the ball over on downs.

Daniel Jones (8) of the New York Giants scrambles against DeMarcus Lawrence of the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Daniel Jones (8) of the New York Giants scrambles against DeMarcus Lawrence of the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Elsa/Getty Images)

The Cowboys would have a chance to extend their lead but kicker Brett Maher missed a 59-yard field goal.

Dallas led the game 6-3 at halftime.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) tries to avoid a tackle from Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson during the second quarter on Sept. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) tries to avoid a tackle from Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson during the second quarter on Sept. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Jones was 11-for-19 at the half with 110 passing yards. Cooper Rush for Dallas was 8-for-14 with 81 passing yards.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.