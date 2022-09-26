Giants' Sterling Shepard gets called for pass interference before halftime, penalty debated on social media

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys were locked in a battle Monday night, but there was one play that caught the eyes of football fans watching the game.

The play in question came toward the end of the second quarter. The Cowboys defense was breathing down the neck of Daniel Jones when he found wide receiver Kenny Golladay coming across the field. The 3rd-down conversion would have kept the Giants’ drive alive, but a penalty flag was thrown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard was called for an offensive pass interference penalty. The replay showed Shepard trying to get open when he collided with Cowboys safety Trevon Diggs in the middle of the field. Shepard appeared to be in the air when he ran into Diggs.

The play was immediately debated on social media.

CHARGERS' BRANDON STALEY DEFENDS PLAYING INJURED JUSTIN HERBERT TO THE END IN LOSS TO JAGUARS: 'HE FELT GOOD'

On the next play, the Giants got the ball back up the field on a 21-yard pitch and catch from Jones to Saquon Barkley. They would turn the ball over on downs.

The Cowboys would have a chance to extend their lead but kicker Brett Maher missed a 59-yard field goal.

Dallas led the game 6-3 at halftime.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jones was 11-for-19 at the half with 110 passing yards. Cooper Rush for Dallas was 8-for-14 with 81 passing yards.