Giants general manager discusses 'taking swings' for quarterback as Matthew Stafford rumors heat up

For 13 years, from mid-2004 to mid-2017, the New York Giants had just one starting quarterback — Eli Manning.

In 2024 alone, they cycled through four.

The Giants were in unfamiliar territory during the 2024 season, mixing and matching their quarterbacks week by week late in the year. Daniel Jones was released, and Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito were injured, which led to action for Tim Boyle.

Now, the Giants have the third pick in the draft, some capital and cash and a need at quarterback.

It's no secret the G-Men will have a new quarterback under center in 2025, but the question is who. With rumors swirling the Giants could be in the mix for Matthew Stafford, who has gotten permission from the Rams to seek potential deals with other teams, general manager Joe Schoen made a damning comment at the NFL Scouting Combine Tuesday.

"I’m for taking swings at that position. It’s the most important position, and it’s hard to find them. So, keep swinging. Keep swinging at the position until you find one," Schoen said.

Sam Darnold, Justin Fields, Jameis Winston, and, eventually, Aaron Rodgers headline this free agency class. Kirk Cousins may also join that list.

Stafford appears to be the main trade candidate, but the Giants could take Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders with the No. 3 pick in the draft.

There are numerous options.

"Again, we don’t know what’s going to happen in the draft. We don’t know who’s going to be there. When we get around these kids, they may or may not be a fit for us. We’re going to have to address the position somewhere," Schoen continued. "We’re going to look at vets. We’re going to look at the draft. We’re going to look at trade candidates. We’re going to look under every rock to find the best quarterback for us going into the 2025 season."

Schoen tipped his hand a tad when he said, "Even if you get a young quarterback, you’d like to have a vet in the room with him to be in the room with him and show him the ropes, how to be a pro."

So, it seems inevitable the Giants will bring in a veteran, but there are a range of different vets availbe.

Giants co-owner John Mara opted to keep both Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll despite a 3-14 season, the franchise's worst record in a generation (Saquon Barkley's 2,000-yard, Super Bowl-winning season didn't do Schoen many favors either).

Daboll has said he needs good quarterback play to succeed, a sentiment Schoen echoed Tuesday.

"It would be nice to have one guy out there who gives you the best chance to win games and also stay healthy. Again, that is an important position, and we need better play out of that position than what we’ve had, and that will really help us," he said.

The NFL free agency period begins March 14.

