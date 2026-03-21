Giants' Cam Skattebo issues apology for 'lapse in judgment' after downplaying CTE, asthma

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New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo apologized for a "lapse in judgment" after he said CTE was not real and asthma was "fake."

Skattebo appeared on the "Bring the Juice" podcast when he was asked if CTE was "a real thing," and he replied that it was "an excuse."

He also implored "soft" asthmatics to "just breathe air."

"I recently did an interview and had a lapse in judgment, which resulted in me making a tasteless joke about CTE and asthma. It was never my intention to downplay the seriousness of head injuries or asthma," Skattebo wrote on his Instagram story Saturday after the clip began to go viral.

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"I sincerely apologize to anyone that was offended by my remarks, and I assure you that I’ll be more mindful and respectful going forward. MUCH LOVE!!!"

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) is a progressive, degenerative brain disease linked to repeated head impacts rather than a single injury, according to the Mayo Clinic. More than 100 former NFL players have been posthumously diagnosed with CTE, according to a University of Utah study published in the Journal of Neurotrauma.

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The running back became an instant fan favorite last season, scoring seven touchdowns in as many games while showing off his bulldozing abilities before a gruesome ankle injury cut his season short.

Skattebo's quarterback, Jaxson Dart , was checked for concussions at least five times throughout the season and even missed two games after being diagnosed with one. Skattebo was once fined for entering the medical tent while Dart was being evaluated.

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The Giants hired John Harbaugh in the offseason after he was let go by the Baltimore Ravens after 18 seasons with them. New York fired Brian Daboll, who was named the NFL Coach of the Year in his first year with Big Blue, during the season.

Fox News Digital's Khloe Quill contributed to this report.

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