Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia's Carson Beck appears to make relationship with Hanna Cavinder official

Rumors swirled about the two dating earlier this month

Ryan Gaydos
Published
It’s good vibes only for Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck.

Beck, a potential Heisman Trophy candidate this season, appeared to make his relationship with Hanna Cavinder official on Instagram on Monday. In a collage of posts on his social media account, he posted a photo of himself and Cavinder holding hands in the heat of the summer.

Carson Beck at SEC Media Days

Carson Beck of the Georgia Bulldogs speaks during SEC Football Media Days on July 16, 2024, in Dallas. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Cavinders at the CMAs

Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024, in Frisco, Texas. (Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Beck captioned the photo "GVO," which appeared to stand for good vibes only.

Speculation ran rampant over whether the two were dating. A video shared on social media last week showed Beck with the Cavinder twins and Haley Cavinder’s boyfriend Jake Ferguson. Haley shared a TikTok video with Ferguson that caught a glimpse of the new couple.

Beck and Cavinder have a big year coming up.

Carson Beck at spring game

Carson Beck prior to the University of Georgia Spring Game at Sanford Stadium on April 13, 2024, in Athens, Georgia. (Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Beck returns as the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs. He had 3,941 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes in 14 games for Georgia last season. Georgia’s hope for a three-peat national championship run ended with a loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship. The team defeated a depleted Florida State team in the Orange Bowl, 63-3.

Cavinder is set to return to the basketball court for the Miami Hurricanes after taking the year off. She and her sister are among the top NIL earners because of their following on social media.

Hanna Cavinder for Miami

Hanna Cavinder of the Miami Hurricanes reacts during the game against the LSU Lady Tigers during the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament held at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 26, 2023, in Greenville, South Carolina. (Jacob Kupferman/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Cavinder played in 34 games for the Hurricanes in the 2022-23 season. Miami got to the Elite Eight before losing to eventual national champion LSU.

