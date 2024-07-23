Expand / Collapse search
Alabama Crimson Tide

Nick Saban receives odds for Kamala Harris' VP nomination

Alabama Democrats called upon Saban to enter the Senate race in Alabama in January

Ryan Gaydos
Nick Saban for vice president of the United States? One sportsbook is letter bettors wager on it.

President Biden on Sunday announced he would not seek re-election weeks after a disastrous debate sparked concerns about his cognitive abilities. Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee to run against former President Trump in the election.

Kamala Harris speaks

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally on June 28, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Speculation immediately ran rampant about who Harris would pick as the vice president. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper are among the names to run with Harris.

BetOnline.ag put forth another name – the legendary Alabama Crimson Tide football coach.

The online sportsbook said there was a 250-1 shot Saban would be nominated. Saban’s odds are as long as Oprah Winfrey. The sportsbook had shorter odds on George Clooney (100-1) and Michelle Obama (28-1).

Obama welcomes Alabama to the White House

Then-President Obama, right, listens to head coach Nick Saban speak about the College Football Playoff National Champion Alabama Crimson Tide during an event in the East Room of the White House March 2, 2016 in Washington, D.C. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Saban, 72, abruptly retired from coaching college football in January after winning seven national championships during his career. He is set to be an analyst on ESPN’s "College Gameday" moving forward.

There is no indication Saban would step into the political arena. He endorsed Sen. Joe Manchin, I-W. Va., when he ran for Senate as a Democrat in 2018. He called Manchin a friend in a political advertisement. 

Trump welcomes Alabama to the White House

Then-President Trump poses for photos with the 2017 NCAA football national champions, the Alabama Crimson Tide, at the White House in Washington, D.C, on April 10, 2018 as coach Nick Saban holds the jersey. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

After Saban retired, Alabama Democrats urged Saban to run against Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville. There was no indication that Saban had planned to do so.

