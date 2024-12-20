Georgia quarterback Carson Beck unlikely to return for College Football Playoff: report

Georgia is reportedly preparing for life without starting quarterback Carson Beck in the College Football Playoff.

Beck is reportedly exploring surgery options to repair an injury to the elbow on his throwing arm and is unlikely to return this season, sources told ESPN Thursday.

On the last play before halftime in the SEC Championship game, Beck went to throw a Hail Mary, but the Texas defender hit his arm as he threw.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Bulldogs quarterback went down to the ground in pain and was replaced by sophomore Gunner Stockton in the third quarter.

Stockton was 12-16 with 71 yards and one interception, replacing Beck in the second half. In overtime, the sophomore quarterback had to leave the game because he took a massive hit to the head area.

So, Beck, while hurt, re-entered the game to hand the ball off to running back Trevor Etienne, who scored the game-winning touchdown.

After the game, Beck talked about not having had a good grip on the ball during the play, according to On3.

ALABAMA AD CALLS ON FANS TO DONATE TO NIL COLLECTIVE TO STAY COMPETITIVE: 'WE MUST RESPOND'

Because Georgia beat Texas 22-19 in overtime to win the SEC Championship where Beck got hurt, they secured a first round-bye as the No. 2 seed. They play the winner of No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 10 Indiana.

Stockton is in line to make his first career start in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Stockton is 25-32 passing for 206 yards in limited action across three games this season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Beck may not start in the College Football Playoffs, the senior quarterback’s Georgia career is not necessarily over as he has one more year of eligibility.

Beck could declare for the NFL Draft anyway, forgoing his last year of eligibility. The senior quarterback could also stay at Georgia for another season, or enter the transfer portal to try and boost his stock.

This season, Beck has completed 64.7% of his passes, throwing for 3,485 yards with 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, leading Georgia to an 11-2 record.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.