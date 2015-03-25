Georgetown's Otto Porter Jr. only unanimous All-Big East pick, Louisville has 2 on 1st team

Georgetown sophomore forward Otto Porter Jr. is the lone unanimous selection to the All-Big East first team.

Louisville juniors Russ Smith and Gorgui Dieng are on the first team, which is chosen by the conference's coaches and was announced Sunday. Also on the six-man first team are Connecticut junior Shabazz Napier, Providence junior Bryce Cotton and Notre Dame senior Jack Cooley.

The league's player of the year, which will be announced Tuesday, will come from the first team.

Porter, second in conference games in scoring at 18.1 points, led the Hoyas to a three-way share of the regular season title along with Louisville and Marquette.

The second team is Syracuse's Michael Carter-Williams and C.J. Fair, Vander Blue of Marquette, Sean Kilpatrick of Cincinnati and Jerian Grant of Notre Dame.

JaKarr Sampson of St. John's and Ryan Arcidiacono of Villanova are the only unanimous choices to the all-rookie team.