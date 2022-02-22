Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Basketball
Published

Michigan State's Tom Izzo not happy with idea of ending postgame handshake: 'Typical of our country right now'

Izzo said that he was 'bothered' by the Juwan Howard incident

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo – the longest-tenured coach in the Big Ten – wasn’t happy with what went down between Michigan’s Juwan Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard and assistant Joe Krabbenhoft at the conclusion of their game on Sunday afternoon.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Illinois won 79-74.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Illinois won 79-74. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Howard is expected to be suspended for the final five games of the regular season for his role when he slapped Krabbenhoft after arguing with Gard following a Badgers’ 77-63 victory on Sunday.

In the handshake line post-game is when everything happened. And now there is talk of potentially eliminating handshake lines after college basketball games — but Izzo disagrees with that.

MICHIGAN'S JUWAN HOWARD SUSPENDED FOR REMAINDER OF REGULAR SEASON: REPORT

Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans talks with Gabe Brown at Mackey Arena on March 18, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. 

Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans talks with Gabe Brown at Mackey Arena on March 18, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana.  (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

"Not shaking hands, that's typical of our country right now," Izzo said via, Yahoo Sports. "Instead of solving the problem, let's make an excuse and let's see if we can just instead of, confronting and demanding that it changes, let's eliminate it so that we don't have those problems. Let's try to do that. That's perfect us right now, that's not perfect me. That's not happening here. So if some team doesn't want to shake hands, you're gonna see 15 of my guys walk down and shake air. We're going to shake air and I'm gonna to shake air and then we're gonna leave."

When the two coaches met following their game, Howard appeared to tell Gard he "won’t forget that," and Gard had put his hand on Howard’s elbow to try and keep him there while the two talked. Howard was referring to Gard calling a timeout with 15 seconds left and up 15 points. He also said that Gard touched him during the post-game line, and he felt the need to defend himself.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo talks to guard Rocket Watts and forward Aaron Henry during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Detroit Mercy, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo talks to guard Rocket Watts and forward Aaron Henry during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Detroit Mercy, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Howard and Gard continued to exchange words, and that’s when Howard grabbed the Wisconsin coach’s shirt. Players and coaches from both teams separated the two men, but Howard then re-engaged and slapped Krabbenhoft in the head with an open hand.

The Wolverines (14-11, 8-7) will be without their head coach as they look to make a late season push into the NCAA Tournament.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova