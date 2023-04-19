Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia
Published

George Mason University names Marvin Lewis as athletic director

Marvin Lewis will begin his full-time role July 1

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

George Mason has named Marvin Lewis as its new, full-time athletic director, beginning July 1.

School President Gregory Washington announced Lewis’ hire Wednesday after a monthslong search for Bradford Edwards' replacement. Edwards left last fall to become chief operating officer at NFL Alumni.

Nena Rogers has since served in an interim role and oversaw the hiring of former star Tony Skinn as men’s basketball coach when Kim English went to Providence. She will continue working in the job through June 30.

TORCH-CARRYING MARCHERS INDICTED IN CHARLOTTESVILLE RALLY NEARLY 6 YEARS AGO

Fox News Virginia graphic

George Mason named Marvin Lewis as their new athletic director beginning July 1. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lewis joins George Mason after serving as chief operating officer and assistant vice president of athletics at Brown. The Germantown, Maryland, native previously held senior leadership positions at Georgia Tech, Maryland and Georgia State.

Washington said Lewis' strong Division I background makes him the right choice to take George Mason sports to the next level.