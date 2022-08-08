Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Golf
Published

Gary Player says son/ex-manager put his trophies, memorabilia up for auction: 'These items belong to me'

Player's other son, Wayne, was banned from the Masters last year after a poor marketing stunt

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Buyers beware. 

Golf legend Gary Player issued a statement Monday on social media alerting fans that his son and former manager, Marc Player, had been selling "several trophies and other pieces of memorabilia" belonging to him without his consent.

"I would like to draw the public’s attention to the fact that several trophies and other pieces of memorabilia that form part of my legacy have been put up for auction by my son and ex-manager, Marc," the statement read."

Gary Player and his son, Marc Player, are shown at East Lake Golf Club during The Tour Championship in Atlanta, Georgia, on Nov. 1, 2006.

Gary Player and his son, Marc Player, are shown at East Lake Golf Club during The Tour Championship in Atlanta, Georgia, on Nov. 1, 2006. (Stan Badz/PGA)

GARY PLAYER ON GOLFERS JOINING LIV GOLF: ‘THEY NEED THE MONEY’

"These items belong to me and I have taken action to recover them. I have placed no items for sale — whether by auction or otherwise."

The stunt pulled by Marc Player comes a little more than a year after Player’s other son, Wayne, received a lifetime ban from the Masters after seemingly deploying a marketing stunt — in poor taste — while serving as a caddie for his father during the opening ceremony of the tournament honoring Lee Elder as the first Black player to participate in the event.

Honorary starter Lee Elder, left, gestures as he is introduced and applauded by honorary starters Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus, right, before the ceremonial tee shots to begin the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., April 8, 2021.

Honorary starter Lee Elder, left, gestures as he is introduced and applauded by honorary starters Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus, right, before the ceremonial tee shots to begin the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., April 8, 2021. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It was wrong," Player said of his son’s action at the time. "I said to Augusta, ‘Listen, a man’s got to take his punishment. If he does something wrong, and you don’t want him back here again, then just bar him. That’s what you got to do.’"

Gary Player

Gary Player (Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

An attorney for the nine-time major winner told Golf Digest that the items in question were entrusted to Marc Player during his tenure as manager.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The auction house has taken the trophies down from the online auction and is holding them pending resolution of the dispute," he told the outlet.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com